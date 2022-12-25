Read full article on original website
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to unwanted visitor
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
Where Do Service Dogs Wait at Disneyland When They Can't Go on a Ride?
"So cool they do this," said one Instagram user, while another wrote: "I'm glad she wasn't alone!"
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels
Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
The Random DATE That Has Already SOLD OUT for 2023 in Disney World
Update: Park Pass availability continues to change. We’ve placed some updates in this post but continue to check for updates on Disney World’s Park Pass availability calendars. If you’re hoping to go to Disney World in January of 2023, there’s one date that you’ll have to cross off...
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
Disneyland Closing Iconic Ride (at Least for now)
Walt Disney Company is always working to stay on top and relevant, but sometimes that means that it needs to close down a ride or an attraction even if its popular. Being rethemed from an older less relevant theme isn't a bad thing, but some people feel so much nostalgia when returning to the same attraction, that there can be a certain amount of sadness when an iconic ride or attraction closes down.
A Popular Disney World Show Is CHANGING Soon
The NEW Avatar movie is coming out soon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a few updates to celebrate the occasion!. If you’re excited about Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release on December 16th, you’ve got to see how the Tree of Life show in Animal Kingdom is going to CHANGE in honor of the film.
THOUSANDS of Holiday Flights Canceled — And the Nightmare Isn’t Over Yet
The holidays can be a stressful time for lots of people. Add weather complications into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. A holiday travel warning was issued by President Biden earlier this week, and delays and cancelations already started affecting airports before Christmas Day arrived. But one popular airline, in particular, has been at the center of some of this travel nightmare.
Disney Theme Parks Roll Out New Rides and Attractions in 2023
Disney theme parks in Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., have made major new additions of lands, rides and attractions in just the last five years to answer expansions at its rival Universal Studios. Disney World's Animal Kingdom in May 2017 added the new land Pandora - The World of Avatar,...
Score These Disney Deals on Amazon Before They’re Gone
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Christmas and Hanukkah are over, but that doesn’t mean the shopping stops! There are tons of after-holiday sales to take advantage of. Maybe there was something you couldn’t...
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Closing for Multi-Month Refurb, Mold & Filth Highlight Cleanliness Issues Across Walt Disney World, 50th Anniversary Farewell Begins with New Pin, & More: Daily Recap (12/28/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The New Iger Era is Here, Magic Keys Came and Went, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Begins!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 4th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. So much has happened while we were away, catch up with the latest Disney Parks news on ParskcCenter!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news...
VIDEO: Another Preview of TRON Lightcycle Run Shared During ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’
During the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” special on ABC, Disney shared a preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. Trevor Jackson and Daniella Perkins of “Grown-ish” met with Imagineer Chris Beatty for a behind-the-scenes look. They visited the load area and saw Cast Members riding the coaster.
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Merchandise For Underrated Disney Films
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a wildly good time. (See what we did there?) Disney World has been pretty busy as we’re wrapping up 2022 with new menu announcements, ticket price increases, and new merchandise to prep for the New Year! Now we’re headed into Animal Kingdom to see everything new we found this past week!
UPDATE! Here’s What Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Changes Look Like Now
There are ALWAYS construction projects happening around Disney World. From new attractions being built to new restaurants being added to new buildings, Disney World is always a flurry of construction activity. We’re now heading over to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to check out the latest construction update there, so come with us!
