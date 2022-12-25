Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Big Changes in Disney World in 2023
One thing that’s inevitable in Disney World is change. New attractions open, while old ones close. There’s always some kind of construction going on. That’s all part of Walt Disney’s original vision, after all — parks that change and expand and grow with the times. So one thing we can be sure of in 2023 is that there’s going to be even MORE change from 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Merchandise For Underrated Disney Films
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a wildly good time. (See what we did there?) Disney World has been pretty busy as we’re wrapping up 2022 with new menu announcements, ticket price increases, and new merchandise to prep for the New Year! Now we’re headed into Animal Kingdom to see everything new we found this past week!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A SALE on Lightsabers!
It’s time to find out what’s new in Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. Disney World is constantly busy and full of new things! With the newest merchandise celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, all of the new restaurants coming in 2023, and even the new items to help us bring in the New Year, Disney has been keeping us busy lately. Now, we’re heading over to Hollywood Studios to show you everything that’s new this week!
disneyfoodblog.com
10 Rides Have Wait Times OVER 100 Minutes in Disney World Today 😳
If you’re heading to Disney World during these next few days, pack your patience pants. In fact, pack all the patience pants you own — you’re gonna need ’em!. The crowds at Disney World have been weird during the holiday season, with some spots incredibly crowded while others were a little emptier. In terms of wait times, you can find some seriously LONG waits as folks pile into the parks to enjoy the last bit of 2022. Even rides you’d NEVER expect to be super busy might surprise you. But today, well…some of those wait times were really making us cringe.
disneyfoodblog.com
What It’s Like To See REAL SNOW In a Disney Park
With the recent arctic blast that hit Florida and brought with it freezing temperatures, many dreamed of Disney World seeing a true snowstorm that wasn’t made of just snoap!. Ultimately, the parks didn’t end up having a true White Christmas. But another Disney park just saw its first snowfall of winter and it’s just as beautiful as you could imagine!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Random DATE That Has Already SOLD OUT for 2023 in Disney World
Update: Park Pass availability continues to change. We’ve placed some updates in this post but continue to check for updates on Disney World’s Park Pass availability calendars. If you’re hoping to go to Disney World in January of 2023, there’s one date that you’ll have to cross off...
disneyfoodblog.com
Score These Disney Deals on Amazon Before They’re Gone
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Christmas and Hanukkah are over, but that doesn’t mean the shopping stops! There are tons of after-holiday sales to take advantage of. Maybe there was something you couldn’t...
disneyfoodblog.com
The New Problem With Trail’s End Restaurant in Disney World
If you’ve got a Disney World trip coming up in the next few months, it’s time to start planning your dining!. Whether you’re inside that 60-day dining reservation window or you’ve got a ways to go, it’s not too early to start thinking about where you’d like to eat. There are several relatively new restaurants in Disney World that you might want to check out, or you could go with an old favorite. But if you’re heading to one classic Disney spot in particular, you’ll want to know about a big schedule change!
disneyfoodblog.com
Our Jaws Hit the Floor When We Spotted This Disney x Target Item 😲
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Have you always dreamed of going to your own ball, a la Cinderella in her beautiful golden coach?. Well, Cinderella fans are in for a treat, because we spotted...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Attend a TAYLOR SWIFT PARTY in Disney World
Were you one of the few who lucked out with Taylor Swift tickets last month? Lucky ducky!!. Fortunately, for those of us that didn’t get tickets, we still have some other great news to keep us going, like the fact that Taylor will be writing and directing her own feature-length film for Disney?! And now we have news of a celebration is happening in her honor THIS WEEK!
disneyfoodblog.com
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster CLOSING for a Lengthy Refurbishment in Disney World
This is the time of year that many Disney fans dread — refurbishment season. Many rides go under refurbishment in the winter months whether the closure is only for a few days or for a few months. We already know rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Kali River Rapids are temporarily closing in January (along with the permanent closure of Splash Mountain), but now another thrill ride has announced a refurbishment!
disneyfoodblog.com
COMPLETE LIST of What’s Available During After Hours Events at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Want to spend time in Disney’s Hollywood Studios WITHOUT massive crowds? Want to hop on rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance without huge waits and eat all the popcorn your heart desires? Then we have an event for you. After a bit of a hiatus, Disney After...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Added to the App!
We’re in the weird space in between holidays now, where Christmas has ended but we’ve got a few days until New Year’s. We’ve got a complete guide to celebrating NYE in the parks, and we know there are lots of new treats to try, but before we get too ahead of ourselves, we need to check out what’s new at Disneyland Resort!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Of all the resorts on Disney World property, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground might be the least visited — at least by guests who aren’t staying there. It isn’t necessarily an easy location to get to if you’re staying somewhere else, but if you’re on a budget and like camping, it might be EXACTLY the Disney World accommodations you’re looking for. However, if you’re looking for something a little more bougie, you can always get a cabin onsite where you can “rough it” with all the amenities you might enjoy at a hotel. But what about food at this resort? Well, let’s take a look at what’s available.
disneyfoodblog.com
2 NEW Pairs of Minnie Ears Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve already shared our 2023 ultimate guides to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as a list of the best Disney hotels for the new year. But, if you’re looking for a Disney way to celebrate the new year without being in the parks, there are some new Minnie ears you can’t miss!
disneyfoodblog.com
Important Rule Added to Disneyland Website
If you’re heading to a Disney park, it’s important that you read up on the rules for the parks and laws for the state you’ll be visiting. While you might have been to the parks before, you should check back for updates closer to your trip because rules and regulations can change. Recently, we saw Disney World add an important WARNING to their website, advising guests that they could be kicked out for failure to follow a specific rule. Now, it seems Disneyland’s website has been updated with a similar notice.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World
When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World in June: Tips and Info
School’s out for summer… and we know the first place you want to visit!. A Disney World vacation can be magical at any time of year — as long as you plan accordingly! Between weather patterns, special events, holidays, and crowds, the prep work for your trip can vary A LOT depending on what time of year you’re traveling. Here’s what you need to know if you’re headed to Disney World in June!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: UPDATE on a NEW Restaurant Opening Soon in Disney World
In 2023, Summer House on the Lake is set to open in Disney Springs, The Cake Bake Shop will open at Disney’s BoardWalk, and Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But another Disney spot might be opening up even sooner!. Carousel Coffee is the name...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get A YEAR of UNLIMITED Flights For $800
Let’s face it — flying anywhere these days can be expensive. High demand for travel means that prices will probably keep going up. We do our best, though, to keep you updated on any flight deals (you know, in case you want to visit Disney World). But now, we’ve got a HUGE deal to share — Frontier Airlines has just DRASTICALLY dropped the price of its GoWild! Pass!
Comments / 0