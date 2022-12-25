Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Journal Printing Company building in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decadesCJ CoombsKirksville, MO
Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck OccursZack LoveCoatsville, MO
Many aren't aware the William P. Hall House in Lancaster, Missouri belonged to a successful circus broker in the 1900sCJ CoombsLancaster, MO
The 1924 Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades and now it's an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKirksville, MO
Related
ktvo.com
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
ktvo.com
Christmas Eve crash in Fairfield leads to child endangerment arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A Christmas Eve crash has landed a southeast Iowa man behind bars on multiple charges including child endangerment. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Fairfield police officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Buchanan Avenue. When officers arrived on...
khqa.com
Memphis man killed after being partially ejected in crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A 20-year-old man from Memphis, Mo., was killed late Thursday night after his SUV hit a deer and crashed. Around 11:30 p.m., Jason Gingerich was driving northbound on Highway 15 about eight miles south of Memphis when his Jeep Wrangler struck the deer, causing the Jeep to swerve off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturn, and partially eject the driver, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Christmas night in Princeton
Two people were injured and taken to a hospital following an accident on Christmas night in Princeton. Injuries were minor for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 42-year-old Jose Solorzano of Princeton, and for his passenger, 43-year-old Julio De Luna of Unionville. Both were taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital. The driver of the second sport utility vehicle, 47-year-old Jason Eakes of Cainsville, was not injured according to the patrol.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jack Lee Parrish
Jack Parrish, 73, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Jack had been in failing health for some time. Jack Lee Parrish was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 20, 1949, the son of Chester Howard “Yank” and Mary Lou (Stark) Parrish. He graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in Newtown, Missouri. He worked as a farm hand for a few years before marrying Jaqueline “Jackie” Enochs at the Ravana Baptist Church on September 8, 1978. Jack had answered a call to ministry before he was married and continued to serve as a pastor until ill health forced him to retire. He had pastored the Ravana Baptist Church and the Centerville (Iowa) Baptist Fellowship. Jack had also preached as a fill-in in several churches and served faithfully wherever the Lord placed him. He was also a truck driver for over thirty years. Jack like to fish and would often take boys fishing as an outreach for his church. He took annual trips to Oklahoma to fish for spoonbill. He also liked to hunt. Jack had a heart for the Lord and for people. He never met a stranger and loved to visit with people.
KCRG.com
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
kttn.com
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
kttn.com
Sullivan and Grundy County issue boil advisories
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water valve replacement. The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Route T from Route C south to Tiger Road. It includes Tiger Road from Route T to Texas Road, Sumter Road, Shell Road, and Rolling Road.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 24, 2022
Gage Schroder (24) 2540 Prentiss Ave Quincy, IL for domestic battery and criminal damage to government supported property at 619 Harrison Drive. Lodged. 178 / 122 / 147. Isaac Valentin (30) 300 Cedar Apt. 2 Quincy, IL for criminal trespass to state supported property, resisting a peace officer and on an Adams County warrant for FTA – possession of meth at 527 Broadway. Lodged. 128 / 162 / 147.
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates 17 students in December
QUINCY — The following students graduated in December from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences:. Julia Lauren Cieslewicz and Michaela Llewellyn, Quincy. Alyssa Jane Heavner, Pittsfield. Alexis Dawn Damon, Pleasant Hill and. Brittany Nicole Fowler, Springfield. Bachelor of Science in Nursing:. Becca Renee Martin, Nasiha Wehrheim and...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Nova “Bud” Wyant
Funeral service for a Milan resident, Nova “Bud” Wyant, will be held on Wednesday, December 28th at 2 pm at Shaney Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will be in Campbell Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 pm at the funeral home. Bud Wyant died...
Comments / 0