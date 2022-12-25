ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Get ready for the New Year at the Y!

HOWARD (WLUK) -- The countdown to the New Year is on!. FOX 11 spent Wednesday morning at the Greater Green Bay YMCA - West Side Y to find out how they're hoping it's your best year ever.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County shop remains frozen solid from Winter Storm Brooklyn last week

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Door County shop is frozen solid after Lake Michigan's waves covered it in water last week during Winter Storm Brooklyn. Even with winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour and temperatures remaining in the teens, Simply Scandinavian in Gills Rock withstood Winter Storm Brooklyn, but the storm's aftermath could still be detrimental.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Paul Bunyan Ski Hill shows off new additions during its second season

LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- Enjoying the snow by doing outdoor activities is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, and in the Northwoods, dozens of people are taking to the slopes at Paul Bunyan Ski Hill in Lakewood. Wind chills delayed the opening, but conditions have improved. Not long after the...
LAKEWOOD, WI
2 fishermen rescued in Sturgeon Bay after becoming stranded on the ice

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Sledding underway at Green Bay hill after Winter Storm Brooklyn

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After a holiday weekend filled with severely cold weather, people had a chance to get outside Monday. "It was a little brutal with the cold and the snow and blowing wind the other day, but today's been an awesome sledding day," said Tammy Albers, from Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
GREEN BAY, WI
Transform your holiday leftovers into a comforting soup

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The holidays and food go hand-in-hand!. If you are wondering what to do with all those leftovers the culinary crew at Moraine Park Technical College has a comforting idea. MPTC Holiday Soup V2.mov from Moraine Park Technical College on Vimeo. The smoked ham and creamy...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Mihm's in Menasha returns under new ownership

MENASHA (WLUK) -- A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm's Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership -- something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant's closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn't find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
MENASHA, WI
Northeast Wisconsin low-income housing, shelters to receive over $350,000

MADISON (WLUK) -- Over $350,000 will be coming to Northeast Wisconsin to support multiple shelters in the area, after Gov. Tony Evers announced $2 million in grants across the state Tuesday. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, announced that 54 organizations across the state would receive...
WISCONSIN STATE
Community invited to celebrate Green Bay fire chief's retirement

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay community is invited to celebrate the retirement of Green Bay Fire Metro Fire Chief David Litton Friday morning. Litton, who has been in the fire service for over 40 years, announced his retirement in June. He was hired as chief in July of 2013.
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh Arena to begin charging for parking

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- After five years of free parking, the Oshkosh Arena will now be charging for parking for every event. The arena, which is the home of the Wisconsin Herd, announced Tuesday that it would be charging $10 for parking beginning Jan. 1. It explained that the first five years of parking were sponsored by Verve credit union.
OSHKOSH, WI
St. Mary Catholic wins battle of top-3 teams

Green Bay, WI--The St. Mary Catholic boys won a matchup of two of the top three teams in the state in Division 4 basketball as they knocked off top-ranked St. Mary's Springs 87-84 in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Elsewhere, in Shawano Sundrop shootout action, Hortonville girls defeated West De...
GREEN BAY, WI
WIAA turns down proposal to move GB East and GB West to Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay West made a proposal this fall for itself and Green Bay East to move from the Fox River Classic Conference to the Bay for football in an effort to align itself with schools more to its level of play. However, the WIAA modified the plan keeping each in the FRCC.
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton residents react to gas price increase

(WLUK) -- While national gas prices continue to drop, prices in the Fox valley are going in the opposite direction. "When that stuff happens I really gotta start budgeting my money, cooking at home, stuff like that," Appleton Resident Mason Manske said. Manske said gas prices have been a big...
APPLETON, WI
Gamblers score 2 goals in 3rd period to win

Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Madison Capitols on Wednesday night at the Resch Center, ending the game with a 5-3 win. Starting the game off strong with goals from Barrett Hall and Peter Kramer, the Gamblers ended the first period tied at 2. They added a third...
GREEN BAY, WI

