FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox11online.com
Explore the Neville during Christmas break
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Looking for a place to explore during Christmas break?. FOX 11 spent Tuesday morning at the museum to see what you can experience.
Fox11online.com
Get ready for the New Year at the Y!
HOWARD (WLUK) -- The countdown to the New Year is on!. FOX 11 spent Wednesday morning at the Greater Green Bay YMCA - West Side Y to find out how they're hoping it's your best year ever.
Fox11online.com
Point Beach State Forest in Manitowoc County prepares for its first 'First Day Hike'
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A healthy, refreshing start to the New Year may be just steps away. The Department of Natural Resources is hosting more than a dozen First Day Hikes across the state. "The trail is a loop. It's about 3/4 of a mile, and it's going to be...
Fox11online.com
Door County shop remains frozen solid from Winter Storm Brooklyn last week
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Door County shop is frozen solid after Lake Michigan's waves covered it in water last week during Winter Storm Brooklyn. Even with winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour and temperatures remaining in the teens, Simply Scandinavian in Gills Rock withstood Winter Storm Brooklyn, but the storm's aftermath could still be detrimental.
Fox11online.com
Paul Bunyan Ski Hill shows off new additions during its second season
LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- Enjoying the snow by doing outdoor activities is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, and in the Northwoods, dozens of people are taking to the slopes at Paul Bunyan Ski Hill in Lakewood. Wind chills delayed the opening, but conditions have improved. Not long after the...
Fox11online.com
2 fishermen rescued in Sturgeon Bay after becoming stranded on the ice
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Two fishermen are safely on land after being rescued from a floating piece of ice in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday. The two men were ice fishing near Sherwood Point before becoming stranded on the ice. Someone on land noticed the situation and called for rescue at about 11:04 a.m. Wednesday.
Fox11online.com
Sledding underway at Green Bay hill after Winter Storm Brooklyn
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After a holiday weekend filled with severely cold weather, people had a chance to get outside Monday. "It was a little brutal with the cold and the snow and blowing wind the other day, but today's been an awesome sledding day," said Tammy Albers, from Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Fox11online.com
From goats to fishermen, Fox Valley groups want your leftover Christmas tree
(WLUK) -- Anyone who has a tree leftover from Christmas has plenty of choices when deciding what to do with it. Groups across the Fox Valley are offering alternatives to just throwing it away and having it end up in a landfill. "We put them in," Otter Street Fishing Club...
Fox11online.com
Anglers hit the ice on Little Lake Butte Des Morts ahead of warmer temperatures
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- With the bitter cold sticking around, ice fishing has started in some areas of Northeast Wisconsin. But with warmer temperatures on the way, there are some concerns. Handfuls of ice shanties filled with fishermen were sitting on top of Little Lake Butte Des Morts the day...
Fox11online.com
Transform your holiday leftovers into a comforting soup
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The holidays and food go hand-in-hand!. If you are wondering what to do with all those leftovers the culinary crew at Moraine Park Technical College has a comforting idea. MPTC Holiday Soup V2.mov from Moraine Park Technical College on Vimeo. The smoked ham and creamy...
Fox11online.com
Mihm's in Menasha returns under new ownership
MENASHA (WLUK) -- A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm's Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership -- something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant's closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn't find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin low-income housing, shelters to receive over $350,000
MADISON (WLUK) -- Over $350,000 will be coming to Northeast Wisconsin to support multiple shelters in the area, after Gov. Tony Evers announced $2 million in grants across the state Tuesday. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, announced that 54 organizations across the state would receive...
Fox11online.com
Community invited to celebrate Green Bay fire chief's retirement
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay community is invited to celebrate the retirement of Green Bay Fire Metro Fire Chief David Litton Friday morning. Litton, who has been in the fire service for over 40 years, announced his retirement in June. He was hired as chief in July of 2013.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley bars and police prepare for heavier, later drinking this New Year's Eve
(WLUK) -- With New Year's Eve on a Saturday this year, law enforcement is being extra vigilant to watch for intoxicated drivers. The Neenah Police Department knows there will be a lot of drinking over the weekend as people ring in the new year. "The bars in town do attract...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Arena to begin charging for parking
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- After five years of free parking, the Oshkosh Arena will now be charging for parking for every event. The arena, which is the home of the Wisconsin Herd, announced Tuesday that it would be charging $10 for parking beginning Jan. 1. It explained that the first five years of parking were sponsored by Verve credit union.
Fox11online.com
St. Mary Catholic wins battle of top-3 teams
Green Bay, WI--The St. Mary Catholic boys won a matchup of two of the top three teams in the state in Division 4 basketball as they knocked off top-ranked St. Mary's Springs 87-84 in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Elsewhere, in Shawano Sundrop shootout action, Hortonville girls defeated West De...
Fox11online.com
Neenah Police Department hires company to provide free rides home New Year's Eve
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah Police Department is working to make sure you get home safely this New Year's Eve. The department shared on Twitter Wednesday that it would be hiring a local cab company to provide rides this weekend, hoping to prevent drunk driving. Rides will be available between...
Fox11online.com
WIAA turns down proposal to move GB East and GB West to Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay West made a proposal this fall for itself and Green Bay East to move from the Fox River Classic Conference to the Bay for football in an effort to align itself with schools more to its level of play. However, the WIAA modified the plan keeping each in the FRCC.
Fox11online.com
Appleton residents react to gas price increase
(WLUK) -- While national gas prices continue to drop, prices in the Fox valley are going in the opposite direction. "When that stuff happens I really gotta start budgeting my money, cooking at home, stuff like that," Appleton Resident Mason Manske said. Manske said gas prices have been a big...
Fox11online.com
Gamblers score 2 goals in 3rd period to win
Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Madison Capitols on Wednesday night at the Resch Center, ending the game with a 5-3 win. Starting the game off strong with goals from Barrett Hall and Peter Kramer, the Gamblers ended the first period tied at 2. They added a third...
