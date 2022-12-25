ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family pays tribute to ‘cherished daughter’, 22, killed in crash with police car

By Aisha Rimi
 3 days ago

A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car in Liverpool on Christmas Eve has been named as Rachael Louise Moore.

She was described as a “cherished” daughter, sister, granddaughter, partner and friend, in a statement issued through Merseyside Police .

It said: “Rachael Louise Moore aged 22, cherished daughter of Alison and Ian, sister to Ben and much loved granddaughter of Nana Sue. Partner to Jack and caring friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. The family requests their privacy be respected at this devastating time.”

More follows.

