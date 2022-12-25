ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
Lashaun Turner

Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons

Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Files Amicus Brief in the Fifth Circuit, Continues Defense of ATF's Nationwide Rule to Protect Public From Ghost Guns

December 28, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in an amicus brief continuing the defense of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,. Firearms, and Explosives' (ATF) rule that helps to protect the public from dangerous and untraceable ghost...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

New California Overtime Rate in 2023 for Agricultural Employees Working for Employers who Employ 25 or Fewer Employees

December 28, 2022 - Oakland - California’s overtime rate for agricultural employees working for employers who employ 25 or fewer employees will change starting January 1, 2023. Employers with 25 or fewer employees will be required to pay overtime for all hours after an agricultural employee works over nine hours in a workday or over 50 hours in a workweek.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

California’s largest affordable housing program adopts all-electric requirement

Sacramento, Calif. – The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program recently approved its first-ever guidelines for projects to be all-electric with no connections to gas infrastructure starting in 2023. The adoption of the all-electric design requirement by California’s largest affordable housing program supports the state’s decarbonization goals and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

California Gov. Newsom grants 10 pardons, details on each pardon

EUREKA, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 10 pardons on Friday including pardons for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago, according to the Associated Press. The governor weighed in on how a pardon would affect the community including crime victim survivors, according to AP.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?

Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Suspect in Northern California double killing arrested

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A man who fled after allegedly killing two people and wounding two more in a Northern California home was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. Russell Albers, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was spotted in McKinleyville and drove...
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

Cops: Warrant out for man in California double slaying

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said. Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff’s spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.
EUREKA, CA
sfstandard.com

7 California Laws That Go Into Effect in 2023

New Can-Dos Take Lunar New Year, Juneteenth and Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day off: Well, that is if your job gives you state holidays. These three were added to the state’s calendar this year. See pay scales on job postings: In an effort to improve pay equity, a new law...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week. This was in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. For further context, the man put the false citations on cars late Wednesday night,...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy