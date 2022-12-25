Read full article on original website
California bill aims to protect retail businesses and the public amid spike in smash-and-grab thefts
A dramatic increase in brazen smash-and-grab robberies across the U.S. have some California lawmakers looking for ways to protect business owners and the public.
Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons
Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Files Amicus Brief in the Fifth Circuit, Continues Defense of ATF's Nationwide Rule to Protect Public From Ghost Guns
December 28, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in an amicus brief continuing the defense of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,. Firearms, and Explosives' (ATF) rule that helps to protect the public from dangerous and untraceable ghost...
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
goldrushcam.com
New California Overtime Rate in 2023 for Agricultural Employees Working for Employers who Employ 25 or Fewer Employees
December 28, 2022 - Oakland - California’s overtime rate for agricultural employees working for employers who employ 25 or fewer employees will change starting January 1, 2023. Employers with 25 or fewer employees will be required to pay overtime for all hours after an agricultural employee works over nine hours in a workday or over 50 hours in a workweek.
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KCRA.com
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California laws let builders get around zoning to put housing in strip malls. Will it work?
New laws intended to help developers locate housing in old strip malls and parking lots will go on the books later next year as part of an effort to provide builders new tools to deal with the California’s lack of land for new residential construction. Bills from Assemblywoman Buffy...
rosevilletoday.com
California’s largest affordable housing program adopts all-electric requirement
Sacramento, Calif. – The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Program recently approved its first-ever guidelines for projects to be all-electric with no connections to gas infrastructure starting in 2023. The adoption of the all-electric design requirement by California’s largest affordable housing program supports the state’s decarbonization goals and...
montereycountyweekly.com
The CEO of the region's Medi-Cal provider is stepping down in May; a new leader is already in the wings.
The CEO of Central California Alliance for Health, the region’s nonprofit Medi-Cal health care provider, is stepping down after 17 years of service, the Alliance announced on Dec. 21. Stephanie Sonnenshine is resigning on May 1, 2023. Her replacement, Michael Schrader, currently CEO of the Health Plan of San...
krcrtv.com
California Gov. Newsom grants 10 pardons, details on each pardon
EUREKA, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 10 pardons on Friday including pardons for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago, according to the Associated Press. The governor weighed in on how a pardon would affect the community including crime victim survivors, according to AP.
SFGate
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
proclaimerscv.com
Haven’t you Received your California Stimulus Check Yet? Here is the Expected Date
Residents in California began getting stimulus payments in October. The $12 billion economic assistance program launched by Governor Gavin Newsom included the Middle-Class Tax Refund or MCTR. The Franchise Tax Board reports that as of Dec. 9, over 6.9 million direct deposits and 6.8 million debit cards have been distributed....
SFGate
Suspect in Northern California double killing arrested
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A man who fled after allegedly killing two people and wounding two more in a Northern California home was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. Russell Albers, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was spotted in McKinleyville and drove...
SFGate
sfstandard.com
7 California Laws That Go Into Effect in 2023
New Can-Dos Take Lunar New Year, Juneteenth and Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day off: Well, that is if your job gives you state holidays. These three were added to the state’s calendar this year. See pay scales on job postings: In an effort to improve pay equity, a new law...
NBC Los Angeles
California Teen Gave Out Fake Parking Tickets Hoping to Collect Real Fine Money, Police Say
A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a...
8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley...
kyma.com
California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week. This was in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. For further context, the man put the false citations on cars late Wednesday night,...
Suspect in California serial killings faces new murder charges, additional victim revealed: district attorney
Wesley Brownlee now faces seven murder charges and one attempted murder charge, according to the district attorney.
