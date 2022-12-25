ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets fans hope to be like Sauce Gardner in Green Bay, rooting for Packers over Dolphins

By Billy Riccette
 3 days ago
When the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, cornerback Sauce Gardner celebrated by grabbing a cheesehead from the stands and parading around while wearing it. On Sunday, Jets fans are now hoping those cheeseheads can come through in their favor against the Miami Dolphins.

New York got some help with their postseason hopes Saturday when the Bengals defeated the Patriots and the Steelers scored a last-minute touchdown to knock off the Raiders.

Heading into the week, this was the Jets’ simplest path to the playoffs, via NFL Playoff Scenarios:

With New England and Las Vegas losing, all eyes now are on the early game Sunday between the Packers and Dolphins. If Green Bay can score the victory, then the Jets will have a bit more of a pulse heading into Week 17. From there, if the Jets can beat the Seahawks and the Dolphins beat the Patriots, the Jets can win their way into the playoffs in Week 18 in Miami.

Obviously, the key is for the Jets to win their last two games in Seattle and Miami. But if the Jets can do that, their odds to make the playoffs currently sit at 70% per FiveThirtyEight. If Green Bay defeats Miami, the Jets’ odds are 91% if they win their last two. If Miami wins, it’s 57% with a 2-0 finish.

So break those cheeseheads out and hope for a vintage Aaron Rodgers performance Sunday.

And Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you all!

