VBSPCA seeking blankets, towels after pipes burst
The VBSPCA Shelter and Clinic will be closed on Tuesday due to facility maintenance after having issues with their pipes.
Repairs start on waste facility that caught fire, partially closing South Norfolk Jordan Bridge
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire at a nearby waste facility shut down the Portsmouth side of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge nearly two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the work began to repair the damage and reopen the widely traveled roadway. A Wheelabrator waste facility spokesperson said the road to...
Man displaced after Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Person without a home after Christmas morning fire in Chesapeake
One person is without a home this holiday weekend after a Sunday morning fire in Chesapeake's Deep Creek section.
WAVY News 10
5 displaced after house fire on Meadows Landing Road in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and three children have been displaced after a fire Monday afternoon in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake. The fire caused significant damage to the home and also took the life of a few pets, firefighters said. The family wasn’t at the home in the 2600 block of Meadows Landing Road at the time, but a neighbor called in the fire around 3:08 p.m.
WAVY News 10
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Firefighters say one person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage. The...
Deadly tractor-trailer in Chesapeake on I-64 causes lane closures
A tractor-trailer crashed in Chesapeake on Interstate 64, eastbound, according to Virginia State Police
Newport News City Hall closed due to HVAC issue, crews work to fix damage
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Hall was closed Tuesday due to an HVAC system issue. According to a city spokesperson, a valve on the cooling tower froze. That valve is supposed to stop water from reaching a certain level. Instead, water began to overflow and flooded parts of the top three floors.
WAVY News 10
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
2 charged in ‘swatting’ spree nationwide, including …. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon...
Volunteers continue to search for missing persons despite the holidays
The families of people reported missing are having an especially difficult holiday season with a loved one missing from the dinner table, but one nonprofit isn't giving up hope.
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary in Norfolk
According to police, officers received reports on Dec. 25 around 9 a.m. of to men entering the Exclusive Clothing store on 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
WAVY News 10
Four injured in two-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four people were injured as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the 6000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard. The call came in at 6:42 a.m., with Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police arriving on the scene and determining that one vehicle hit a patch of black ice, causing it to veer off the road and overturn, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Moore.
20-year-old man dies after Portsmouth shooting
Around 1 a.m., Portsmouth officers responded to the 600 block of Washington Street for a report of gunshots fired.
Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase this weekend
Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27-cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday.
Man found dead following overnight shooting on Washington St in Portsmouth
Police say a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.
Suffolk police investigate two separate shootings
Police say that it has not been determined if the two incidents were related. The investigation remains ongoing.
The weather outside is frightful in Hampton Roads for Christmas weekend 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The massive weather system brought damage to some parts of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Winds knocked down flagpoles and even parts of buildings – all as temperatures dropped and some area families spent Christmas Eve without power at home. Gusty winds from the...
Thousands expected at 'Last Night on the Town' on New Year's Eve
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s almost time to ring in the new year!. There are so many ways to celebrate here in Hampton Roads. One staple is Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach. 13News Now is a proud sponsor and our very own Sarah Hammond is hosting.
WAVY News 10
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
13News Now
