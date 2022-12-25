I have been voting by mail for many years. For those who never have, here’s how it works: All I do is make my selections by pen, fold it up, stuff It into an envelope, sign my signature, put my Driver’s license number or the last 4 digits of my SS number on envelope then stuff it into another envelope, put two stamps on it and mail it to the county board of elections.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO