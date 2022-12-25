Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Related
In objection to Musk’s leadership, University Heights suspends its Twitter account
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city of University Heights is saying “no” to Twitter. During his report during City Council’s Dec. 19 meeting, Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said that, “Hate has no home in University Heights,” and then told council that the city has suspended its Twitter account.”
Time to consider changing to a voting system that is exclusively by mail
I have been voting by mail for many years. For those who never have, here’s how it works: All I do is make my selections by pen, fold it up, stuff It into an envelope, sign my signature, put my Driver’s license number or the last 4 digits of my SS number on envelope then stuff it into another envelope, put two stamps on it and mail it to the county board of elections.
Cal Thomas, Eugene Robinson showed vast difference of opinion on Jan. 6 panel -- and one got it very wrong
I noted the vast difference in Cal Thomas’s take on the Jan. 6 committee from that of Eugene Robinson. Thomas portrays the committee as theatrical and suggests indicting Trump would divide the nation. So, there should be no accountability for inciting an insurrection? Particularly when that individual intends to run for the highest office in the land?
The ‘best’ Cleveland restaurants are as much about the people and their stories as they are about the food: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter what you are craving, Northeast Ohio eateries are at the top of their game when it comes to providing that perfect dish to titillate your tastebuds. As cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team, we are tasked with finding the very best Greater Cleveland has to offer,...
newsnet5
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
Grace finds friendship, safety in move to Salem: Cleveland’s Promise
SALEM, Ohio -- Finally free from the burden of their Cleveland house, Grace and her family put the finishing touches on their new home in Salem. Twenty miles from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border and boasting a total population of less than 12,000, Salem is a fitting place for them to start anew, with a deep-seated history of welcoming and acceptance.
Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead
Authorities Thursday afternoon located the body of 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who was reported missing early this week.
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
At age 14, William Warren is doing big things at Baldwin Wallace University
BEREA, Ohio – Although only 14 years old, William Warren already has his mind set on doing big things. He is not sure exactly what yet, but he knows it will involve problem solving, and physics, and wants to find answers that change the world or unlock the universe.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hundreds attend Nissim Black concert at Grog Shop
About 350 people attended a Nissim Black concert Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert was made possible by a collaboration between three organizations – Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood-Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Attendees enjoyed a set by the...
Outgoing Brooklyn mayor provides insight into 2023
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Prior to leaving the city to take a new job with Cuyahoga County, Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher looked ahead to what’s in store for the community in 2023. “Next year we’re going to see the fruition of all of this work on City Center with a grand opening hopefully in March and the shift over for all of our employees,” Gallagher said.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Northern Ohio parents again dealing with shortage of baby formula: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Wednesday weather forecast: Sunshine returns. Baby formula: Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Julie Washington reports that since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. This comes at a time when parents are already struggling with inflation and a national shortage of children’s over-the-counter medicine that spread to northern Ohio.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
Ohio & Erie Canalway receives $22M in funding, National Heritage Area designation through 2037
AKRON, Ohio – Congress reauthorized the Ohio & Erie Canalway as a National Heritage Area until 2037. The Dec. 22 reauthorization includes a funding increase -- from $20 million to $22 million over the next 14 years -- according to the National Heritage Area Act (S.1942). Those actions will...
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Will Cuyahoga County lose its ‘Judge Joan’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg finds herself in familiar territory this December and January. For the second time in 16 years, the highly regarded Synenberg, who is a Republican, is fresh off a general election defeat by a challenger armed with no judicial experience but a Democratic Party endorsement.
Summit County Republican Party chairman again seeks top job with Ohio GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams again is going for the Ohio Republican Party’s top job after failing to engineer a pre-election ouster of the state party’s current chairman in September. Williams announced his candidacy on Wednesday in a letter to state central...
Parma Mayor optimistic about what 2023 will bring to the city
PARMA, Ohio -- Mayor Tim DeGeeter said new infrastructure will be a key part of 2023. “We’ve been very focus driven on infrastructure, including includes roads, sewers and stormwater management,” DeGeeter said. “You’ll see construction continuing at Zielinski Park on Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s $3.4 million Upper Ridgewood Basin project at Ridgewood Lake Park to be converted into a retention basin.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0