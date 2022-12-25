ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Cleveland.com

Cal Thomas, Eugene Robinson showed vast difference of opinion on Jan. 6 panel -- and one got it very wrong

I noted the vast difference in Cal Thomas’s take on the Jan. 6 committee from that of Eugene Robinson. Thomas portrays the committee as theatrical and suggests indicting Trump would divide the nation. So, there should be no accountability for inciting an insurrection? Particularly when that individual intends to run for the highest office in the land?
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Grace finds friendship, safety in move to Salem: Cleveland’s Promise

SALEM, Ohio -- Finally free from the burden of their Cleveland house, Grace and her family put the finishing touches on their new home in Salem. Twenty miles from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border and boasting a total population of less than 12,000, Salem is a fitting place for them to start anew, with a deep-seated history of welcoming and acceptance.
SALEM, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hundreds attend Nissim Black concert at Grog Shop

About 350 people attended a Nissim Black concert Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert was made possible by a collaboration between three organizations – Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood-Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Attendees enjoyed a set by the...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Outgoing Brooklyn mayor provides insight into 2023

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Prior to leaving the city to take a new job with Cuyahoga County, Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher looked ahead to what’s in store for the community in 2023. “Next year we’re going to see the fruition of all of this work on City Center with a grand opening hopefully in March and the shift over for all of our employees,” Gallagher said.
BROOKLYN, OH
Cleveland.com

Northern Ohio parents again dealing with shortage of baby formula: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Wednesday weather forecast: Sunshine returns. Baby formula: Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Julie Washington reports that since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. This comes at a time when parents are already struggling with inflation and a national shortage of children’s over-the-counter medicine that spread to northern Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Will Cuyahoga County lose its ‘Judge Joan’?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg finds herself in familiar territory this December and January. For the second time in 16 years, the highly regarded Synenberg, who is a Republican, is fresh off a general election defeat by a challenger armed with no judicial experience but a Democratic Party endorsement.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Mayor optimistic about what 2023 will bring to the city

PARMA, Ohio -- Mayor Tim DeGeeter said new infrastructure will be a key part of 2023. “We’ve been very focus driven on infrastructure, including includes roads, sewers and stormwater management,” DeGeeter said. “You’ll see construction continuing at Zielinski Park on Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s $3.4 million Upper Ridgewood Basin project at Ridgewood Lake Park to be converted into a retention basin.
PARMA, OH
