Read full article on original website
Related
Vancouver Titans Sign DPS Kamden “Sugarfree” Hijada
Don’t look now, but the Vancouver Titans just may have made their biggest signing since the “Runaway” days. On Tuesday December 27, the Vancouver Titans announced their signing of DPS Kamden “Sugarfree” Hijada. Sugarfree has been in the Overwatch scene since 2018, but has finally become eligible to play later this month. .
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Academy Answers
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have got trainers hitting the books. Math, history, and even battle studies are only a few subjects players have to master before becoming full fledge Pokemon Champions. They say cheaters never win but we won’t tell if you won’t. Here are all the Pokemon Scarlet And Violet academy answers.
Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities: The Space Dragon Is Coming
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities so far.
How Long Is Pokemon Violet?
On November 18 gamers will travel across the brand new Paldea region In Pokemon Violet to become pokemon masters. To make that happen though it will take time. How much time though? What is the Pokemon Violet playtime?. The amount of time that can be put into Pokemon Violet can...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Cassiopeia Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down the battle with school hacker, Penny. Or, as Team Star knows her, Cassiopeia. This piece will be an overview of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Cassiopeia.
When does the LCS 2023 Season Start?
For many in the LCS community 2023 brings with it more than a new season, it brings about a fresh start for their teams as they attempt to perform internationally. Most of the teams completely rehauled their teams from their 2022 rosters, yet again. They are either looking to start anew or build their roster to compete for an LCS title and Worlds contention. That said, fans are likely wondering, what is the 2023 LCS Spring Split Start Date?
Can the EXP Share Be Turned Off in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has come out and fans are looking for answers to so many questions. The game certainly has a lot of new additions and some old. But one of the older ones is an EXP Share. Unlike when it originally came out, the game has really leaned into EXP Share as a way to help players not have to grin as much. But for those who want the older grind, is there a way to turn off the EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
OWL Minimum Age Requirement Changed to 17 for 2023 Season
The 2023 Overwatch offseason has already been one of the strangest we’ve seen to date. Teams have dropped iconic players, the free agency window has been delayed twice and now one of the initial rules of the Overwatch League has been changed. Since the start of the Overwatch League, players had to be at least 18 years old to participate in the league. However on December 21, that is no longer the case.
Giannis Fortnite Collaboration Announcement
Coming in hot after the My Hero Academia crossover comes the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here’s everything the collab will be including new skins and a creator map. Giannis Fortnite Skins. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both...
League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0
Before the year come to a close, League Of Legends Wild Rift announced its latest update to bring in the new year. League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0 will be bringing in two new champions, new skins, and much more. Here is what’s included in the newest patch notes when it comes on January 12, 2023.
Fantasy Football Defenses to Stream Week 17
One of the biggest strategies in fantasy football is streaming defenses. Each week owners will look at matchups and make waiver wire acquisitions to find their starting defense. Here are fantasy football defenses to stream in week 17. (Note: All defenses mentioned are owned in less than 50 percent of ESPN leagues. Stats from before Monday Night Football)
Assassins Creed Jade Beta Video Leaks
One of the most popular franchises to ever come out in gaming is Assassins Creed. Starting in the early 2000’s the series focused on a character who could travel back in time as one of their ancestors. While this was an interesting premise by itself, the ancestors were also a part of a long line of assassins. The success of the game from its ability to place itself in historical moments in a fun and interesting way. Well, the series continues on and there are leaks for a new game codenamed Assassins Creed Jade. Here is the latest on the potential new addition to the long-running series.
Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date.
How to Beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nemona Battle
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down the battle with champion-ranked student council president, Nemona. This piece will be an overview of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nemona Battle.
How to Evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new tumbleweed Pokemon is Bramblin and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.
Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym Breakdown
Cascarrafa is a city in the mountains. This is the home of the Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym and is one of the Gyms players will need to beat in order to complete the Gym Leader story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a breakdown of the Alfornada City Pokemon Gym including the Leader, Type of Pokemon, the Leader’s Pokemon and how to complete the Gym Puzzle.
J.J. Watt Announces Retirement After 2022-2023 Season
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has announced that Sunday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the last home game of his career. He will apparently enter retirement after the 2022-2023 season ends. Watt announced his retirement via his own Twitter account on Tuesday. Watt was...
A look at the Fuecoco Final Evolution
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally coming out, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the starters will evolve into. This will certainly influence which starter they are going to pick. Here is a look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fuecoco Final and Middle Evolution. Both are certainly going to have the fans debating for quite some time.
All Giannis Fortnite Skins And Accessories
Epic Games is powering forward the rest of the year with the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here are all the Giannis Fortnite skins and accessories gamers can expect. Giannis Fortnite Outfits. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both labeled...
How to Evolve Primape into Anihilape
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Pokemon is Anihilape and it evolves from one of the oldest Pokemon, Primape. Here is how to evolve Primape into Anihilape.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0