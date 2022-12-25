ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old boy involved in 2-vehicle crash dies in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A 16-year-old involved in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night died on Christmas morning.

At roughly 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, officers with the Aurora Police Department were called to the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and South Abilene Street where two vehicles were involved in a crash.

Pedestrian killed in Aurora crash on Christmas Eve

A Mini Cooper and an Acura SUV were the two vehicles involved. According to a statement released on Sunday morning by the City of Aurora, the 16-year-old who died was the driver of the Mini Cooper.

What led up to the crash

Investigators with the Aurora Police Department revealed that the Mini Cooper was traveling in the northbound direction toward East Jewell Avenue on South Abilene Street at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, the Acura SUV attempted to turn left from East Jewell Avenue onto South Abilene Street, which is when the crash occurred.

The 16-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died on Sunday. His passenger, an adult, was also transported to a hospital but is expected to survive.

The driver of the Acura SUV was evaluated and treated at the scene.

The identities of all involved have not been released at this point.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing and FOX31 will provide updates as they are made public.

