Here Are 19 Of The Absolute Best Celebrity Instagram Moments From 2022, From Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber's Link-Up To Zendaya's PDA Pic With Tom Holland
I can't believe some of these happened this year.
Showbiz411
Grammy Voting Ends January 4th: Bonnie Raitt Only Songwriter Nominee Who Wrote Her Song Alone Without a Committee
The Grammy Award voting ends on January 4th. If you’re a voter, and take this stuff seriously, that means time is running out. The top nominations went to likely suspects: Harry Styles, Adele, Beyonce, Lizzo, etc. They’re today’s stars, that’s appropriate. But three artists over the...
Showbiz411
Blue Business: “Avatar Way of Water” Running 27% Ahead of First Movie on 12th Day
Well, it’s hard to swallow. But the Water is finding its way. “Avatar 2” on its 12th day of release is running 27% ahead of the first “Avatar.”. On the 12th day of release, “Avatar” had $250 million banked. We thought that was a lot!
Showbiz411
“Babylon” With Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Isn’t the First Huge Box Office Disaster, and It Won’t Be the Last
Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is a huge disaster at the box office. We knew this was coming some time ago. The three hour catastrophe starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie cost $250 million and made less than $5 million over the holiday weekend. Paramount will take a write down for the total amount and life will go on.
How 'Elvis', 'Marcel the Shell' and 'Tár' shine in 2022's best films
A few weeks ago, I appeared on a radio show to discuss Top Ten lists. Specifically, why are there so many weird titles among critics' top picks? A conservative perspective we discussed suggests the publishing of these lists serves as anti-populist virtue signaling. Top Ten lists are rejections of popular entertainment in lieu of films that could only be enjoyed by those preening to be in the artistic elite, the claim goes. ...
