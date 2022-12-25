Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Castle Rock rebate helps improve local cancer treatmentMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)IBWAA
Related
KDVR.com
Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building
Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene.
Worker trapped in Aurora trench collapse
The collapse was reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Breaking: Longmont police investigating Monday house explosion
Three men were hospitalized after a house explosion in Longmont on Monday night. According to a press release from Longmont Public Safety, the Longmont Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls of a house explosion around 9 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue, in the general area of Ninth Avenue and Lashley Street near Clark Centennial Park.
16-year-old Denver girl found dead near dumpster day after Christmas
DENVER (TCD) -- A 16-year-old girl was found dead the day after Christmas in what police are now investigating as a homicide. On the morning of Dec. 26, Denver Police tweeted they were conducting an outdoor death investigation near the 4900 block of N. Salida Street. Police said the victim, Tayanna Manuel, was a juvenile female and that her death was determined to be a homicide.
1 killed in shooting close to Empower Field at Mile High
One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting a couple blocks west of Empower Field at Mile High. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Grove Street, the Denver Police Department tweeted around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday. Police said one person was injured in the shooting, but died two...
Dog seen being strangled at Wheat Ridge Walmart has new forever home
Good news! A dog who was seen being attacked by her former owner in Wheat Ridge has a new, loving forever home, Wheat Ridge Police Department was proud to announce on Wednesday. We originally shared Roni's story after police reported her owner had been seen attempting to strangler her with a phone charging cord in a Walmart parking lot. Good Samaritan Rebecca rushed to Walmart employees and met employee Rita, who ultimately was able to save Roni. After going through the process, Rebecca was able to adopt Roni, and she will now be called Maizie from now on. Wheat Ridge PD was...
Man shot on Christmas Day in south Longmont
Longmont police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left one man hospitalized. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man in his 20s was shot in the 1200 block of South Coffman Street in south Longmont, a spokesperson with Longmont Public Safety said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Couple that died outside of Thornton Kingdom Hall had 'issues' with congregation
Thornton police say the two people who died at a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton on Sunday had "issues" with the congregation and "were no longer welcome" to join it.
FOX21News.com
Man found dead in truck on I-25 identified
Flooding dampens holiday, tenants left to pick up …. Those living at Centennial Plaza Apartments in Colorado Springs had their holiday season dampened when seven floors of the 11-story building flooded on Christmas day. Suspect of Arapahoe murder arrested. Suspect of Arapahoe murder arrested. Denver weather: Rain-snow mix on Wednesday.
Shooting in Denver leaves one dead
DENVER — One person was killed in a shooting near Federal Boulevard and Colfax Avenue Tuesday evening. Denver Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of North Grove Street around 7:30 p.m. The person who was killed had not been identified. Police also have not said what...
70-year-old man dies after being punched, kicked on Christmas Day in Thornton
The Thornton Police Department is searching for a suspect after a 70-year-old man died from injuries sustained by being punched and kicked on Christmas Day.
KDVR.com
Crews recover worker's body after trench collapse
Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Crews recover worker’s body after trench collapse. Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after...
Crews battling blaze at Circle K gas station car wash in Aurora
Fire crews are battling a fire at a Circle K gas station at 291 South Sable Blvd. in Aurora Monday afternoon.The fire itself is at the car wash, which is detached from the gas pumps, but fire crews were flowing large quantities of water to keep the gas pumps cool, according to an Aurora Fire Rescue spokesperson.There did not appear to be any injuries, as there were no cars or people inside, the spokesperson said, but an investigation will determine that.The roof of the structure caved in as a result of the fire and fire officials are considering the scene a structure collapse.Motorists should avoid the area of Sable Boulevard and Alameda Avenue.
Armed robbery call ends in police pursuit, shooting in Commerce City
The Thornton Police Department said around 1 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Wells Fargo bank located at 12040 on Colorado Boulevard.
KKTV
Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.
16-year-old found dead on Salida Street in Denver early Monday, police say
The Denver Police Department has identified a 16-year-old found dead in northeast Denver on Monday morning as Tayanna Manuel.
70-year-old man beaten to death after backing into car in parking lot
THORNTON, Colo. — A 70-year-old man died Monday after he was brutally attacked in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Thornton Police officers were called to Thirsty's Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. When they arrived, they found the victim and learned that he had been punched and kicked after backing into another person's car.
KDVR.com
Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked
With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in your home especially if you had a pipe burst. Carly Moore reports. Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked. With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in...
KDVR.com
Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm
A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street. Evan Kruegel reports. Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm. A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen...
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Comments / 0