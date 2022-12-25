Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County schools damaged in holiday winter storm, staff scramble to clean up
BENTON, KY — Local school districts are seeing fallout from the severe winter storm that moved through the region around the Christmas holiday, leaving two Benton schools scrambling to try and open in time. In Marshall County, at least five schools suffered damage from frozen sprinkler pipes that burst.
KFVS12
Very slick roads reported in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers throughout the Heartland are urged to use extreme caution Tuesday. Roads are icy and temperatures are not are helping. It is not expected to get above freezing until later in the afternoon, and then dip back down below the freezing mark. The Graves County...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Huge victory for our county:' 3 rescued in frigid temps after boat froze on KY lake
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With single-digit temperatures and negative wind chills, the Marshall County Rescue Squad knew they had to be "swift and efficient" after receiving word three duck hunters were stuck on Kentucky Lake. According to a Monday release from the group, three hunters were killed in a...
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
wevv.com
Water pipes burst in Madisonville
Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
whvoradio.com
Post Christmas Snow Leaving Covered Roadways
A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm. Although no advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued for the southern Pennyrile, Caldwell, Lyon and Crittenden...
kbsi23.com
KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
14news.com
Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
14news.com
Several crews called to overnight garage fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire and emergency crews responded to a garage fire on Utley-Utley Road in Henderson County. Smith Mills Fire Department says at least six agencies helped put out the fire. Pictures posted on social media by the Union County Volunteer Fire Department show heavy smoke...
14news.com
Update: Fire destroys home near Sturgis
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on that intense house fire we told you about in Union County. Fire officials say it broke out at a home shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Pythian Ridge Road near Sturgis. They say heavy smoke and flames were coming from the...
KFVS12
Multiple crashes cleared from road near Lyon-Caldwell County Line
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews spent about an hour clearing a mess of crashed vehicles on U.S. 641 North of Eddyville in Lyon County on Monday, December 26. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported there were multiple crashes in close proximity along U.S. 641 near the Beck Road intersection between Eddyville and Fredonia.
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 crash cleared and all lanes open, backed-up traffic causing delays
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a multi-vehicle crash in Livingston County is blocking I-24 westbound and restricting I-24 eastbound to one lane. According to a Tuesday release, the blockage is between mile markers 31 and 40. The KYTC says the restriction in the eastbound lanes...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-car crash in Lyon County cleared, KYTC says
EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North at mile point 4.5 in Lyon County. According to a release from the KYTC, the crash happened about a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line, near the Beck Road intersection. They say...
Madisonville officials dispel rumors, tell people to instead watch for leaks
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have acknowledged there has been some confusion in regard to rumors of water shutoffs. We spoke with the water department about a rumor about how the city was going to shut off water to everyone. However, we have confirmed this is not true. Water department officials tell us if a […]
westkentuckystar.com
Several schools in Marshall County suffered damage from frozen pipes
Several schools in the Marshall County school system suffered damage from frozen pipes in their sprinkler systems, according to information transmitted to parents on Wednesday. Marshall County Schools spokesperson Lori Barrett told West Kentucky Star that Benton Elementary and Central Elementary suffered the most damage from the burst pipes. Barrett...
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
EPD: 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police is investigating a theft after an owner of a gas station reports 1,000 gallons of fuel stolen. EPD says they responded to the Marathon along the 1300 block of Interstate Drive Tuesday. The owner told officers a pump was broken into around 11:30pm Monday and 1,000 gallons of diesel […]
wkdzradio.com
Lyon Water District Asking Customers For Conservation After Winter Storm
Lyon County Water District customers are being asked to conserve water as a weekend winter storm with sub-zero temperatures starts to move out of our region. According to officials with the water district, the consistent above-normal demand along with burst lines at homes has placed the water district’s suppliers as well as its own system under extra stress. Officials are requesting customers to conserve water when possible because they don’t want to see anyone lose pressure, or even go without water.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/26
Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, discusses viruses going around in the Heartland during the holiday season. The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. Traffic stop leads to drug arrest. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A Paducah...
