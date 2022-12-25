ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, KY

KFVS12

Very slick roads reported in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers throughout the Heartland are urged to use extreme caution Tuesday. Roads are icy and temperatures are not are helping. It is not expected to get above freezing until later in the afternoon, and then dip back down below the freezing mark. The Graves County...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
wevv.com

Water pipes burst in Madisonville

Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Post Christmas Snow Leaving Covered Roadways

A post-Christmas snow is leaving roads and streets with a new coating of snow today, with some of the snow covering patches of ice and packed snow left over from the previous storm. Although no advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued for the southern Pennyrile, Caldwell, Lyon and Crittenden...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Crews called to crash on 41A in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday morning in Henderson County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 41 Alternate. That’s between Highway 425 and the railroad tracks. Dispatchers say the crash was between an SUV and a garbage truck.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Several crews called to overnight garage fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire and emergency crews responded to a garage fire on Utley-Utley Road in Henderson County. Smith Mills Fire Department says at least six agencies helped put out the fire. Pictures posted on social media by the Union County Volunteer Fire Department show heavy smoke...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Update: Fire destroys home near Sturgis

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on that intense house fire we told you about in Union County. Fire officials say it broke out at a home shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Pythian Ridge Road near Sturgis. They say heavy smoke and flames were coming from the...
STURGIS, KY
KFVS12

Multiple crashes cleared from road near Lyon-Caldwell County Line

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews spent about an hour clearing a mess of crashed vehicles on U.S. 641 North of Eddyville in Lyon County on Monday, December 26. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported there were multiple crashes in close proximity along U.S. 641 near the Beck Road intersection between Eddyville and Fredonia.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-car crash in Lyon County cleared, KYTC says

EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North at mile point 4.5 in Lyon County. According to a release from the KYTC, the crash happened about a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line, near the Beck Road intersection. They say...
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Several schools in Marshall County suffered damage from frozen pipes

Several schools in the Marshall County school system suffered damage from frozen pipes in their sprinkler systems, according to information transmitted to parents on Wednesday. Marshall County Schools spokesperson Lori Barrett told West Kentucky Star that Benton Elementary and Central Elementary suffered the most damage from the burst pipes. Barrett...
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police is investigating a theft after an owner of a gas station reports 1,000 gallons of fuel stolen. EPD says they responded to the Marathon along the 1300 block of Interstate Drive Tuesday. The owner told officers a pump was broken into around 11:30pm Monday and 1,000 gallons of diesel […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Lyon Water District Asking Customers For Conservation After Winter Storm

Lyon County Water District customers are being asked to conserve water as a weekend winter storm with sub-zero temperatures starts to move out of our region. According to officials with the water district, the consistent above-normal demand along with burst lines at homes has placed the water district’s suppliers as well as its own system under extra stress. Officials are requesting customers to conserve water when possible because they don’t want to see anyone lose pressure, or even go without water.
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/26

Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, discusses viruses going around in the Heartland during the holiday season. The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. Traffic stop leads to drug arrest. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A Paducah...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

