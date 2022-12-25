Effective: 2023-01-02 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 09:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallatin Valley; Missouri Headwaters Patchy Dense Fog this Morning along the Interstate 90 Corridor across Southwest Montana Caution is advised as patchy dense fog will cause travel difficulties this morning along the Interstate 90 corridor from between Cardwell and Bozeman. Visibility may reach approach one- quarter mile at times. When encountering fog, especially dense fog, remember to slow down and use your low-beam headlights.

GALLATIN COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO