Oxford, MS

Former Texas A&M WR Chris Marshall Commits To Ole Miss

By Cole Thompson
 3 days ago

Another member of the 2022 recruiting class finds a home in the SEC

Jimbo Fisher made 2023 quarterback recruit Marcel Reed an offer he couldn't refuse to pull him away from Ole Miss prior to the Early Singing Period.

Lane Kiffin returned the favor on Christmas morning.

Former Texas A&M receiver Chris Marshall announced his commitment to the Rebels Sunday morning as a Christmas gift to the Ole Miss faithful. He will have three years of eligibility remaining following the 2022 season.

Marshall, a former SI All-American recruit, appeared in six games for the Aggies last season. The SI99's No. 99 recruit totaled 11 receptions for 108 yards.

Marshall, along with cornerback Denver Harris , and offensive lineman PJ Williams , was suspended indefinitely by the program following the Aggies' 30-24 loss to South Carolina in October for an internal locker room incident. He was also suspended for Texas A&M's Week 3 win over Miami for violating team rules prior to kickoff.

Both Harris and Williams elected to enter the transfer portal following the Aggies' upset win over No. 5 LSU in the season finale. Harris, SI99's No. 7 prospect , announced his intent to transfer to fellow SEC West rival LSU earlier this week.

The addition of Marshall should benefit Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) en route to gaining traction this offseason. The 6-3, 205-pound wideout should give quarterback Jaxson Dart a new No. 1 weapon in the overall average passing game from a season ago.

Kiffin, who continues to poke Fisher both on and off the field, also landed the commitment of former Louisiana Tech receiver Tre Harris. Last season, Harris racked up 935 yards on 65 receptions and scored 10 touchdowns. Like Marshall, he too will have three years left of eligibility.

The Aggies are expecting to have back both freshmen Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas as a combination for quarterback Conner Weigman. Moose Muhammad, who became Texas A&M's top target following the season-ending injury to star Ainias Smith, is also expected back for his fourth year.

Texas A&M also added former Arkansas commit Micah Tease as part of its recruiting class. Tease finished the 2022 season with 30 catches for 821 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 27.4 yards per catch.

