Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging windsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Wind advisory issued after high winds cause power outages across the stateEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
5 Highly Rated & Most Popular Brunch Spots in Portland, OR
There's nothing like ringing in the new year with a delicious spread of breakfast and lunch items, brunch to be specific and Oregon is full of fantastic places to enjoy. Find five of the most popular and highly rated spots to feast on the last day of 2022 the first day of 2023 or something to add to your traveling bucket list.
4 Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
hereisoregon.com
Micki Naito gives $1 million to three Portland nonprofits
Micki Naito of Portland’s Naito family continues her legacy of philanthropy by making a thoughtful bequest to three Pacific Northwest nonprofits: Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Oregon Symphony and Mercy Corps Northwest. Micki passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She was 96. In honor of her mother and her passion for the three organizations, Micki’s daughter, Anne Naito-Campbell, has added to her bequests to total $1 million in donations.
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
kptv.com
Portland’s Kwanzaa celebration brings together community and great food
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kwanzaa celebrates African-American and Pan African culture for the seven days following Christmas. The City of Portland is hosting its own celebration on Thursday complete with performances, music and of course – food!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the head chef of Heavy...
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Revises Portland OR – Vancouver Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines earlier this month continues to revise planned service resumption on Portland OR – Vancouver route. Latest service resumption is now scheduled on 15JUN23 at earliest, while overall service will be reduced from 7 to 4 weekly until 05SEP23. This route is operated by Skywest Airlines Embraer E175...
Portland interior designer Jerry Lamb’s antiques will be auctioned Jan. 1
The late Portland interior designer Jerry Lamb surrounded himself with high-society clients, celebrity friends like culinary icon James Beard and valuable antiques filling his downtown penthouse. Lamb collected fine art, antiquities and rare furnishings for decades before he died in 2021. Some pieces of his estate will be auctioned starting...
pdxmonthly.com
Food Carts Are the Heart of Portland’s Food Culture. Could January 2023 Regulations Change That?
Every local has their tried and true favorites, while tourists eagerly check boxes on their must-try lists in Portland’s thriving food cart scene. There are so many carts in the city that keeping an exact count is impossible—but the number tops 500. A lone cart might spring up next to a corner store, a pod might take root in an empty parking lot, and, lately, luxe pods with beer bars, real bathrooms, and heated, covered seating have proliferated. Carts are as unique as the people who run them; you can get anything from wood-fired Mormon grandma cuisine to Chinese street-food crêpes. Part of the reason why carts are so popular here: there’s a low barrier to entry to starting one, with lower upfront costs and less regulation involved than with brick-and-mortar restaurants. But with new regulations regarding food carts and food cart pods taking effect on January 1, 2023, some cart owners are worried about their ability to keep their businesses open, and some have already made the decision to temporarily close, including Meliora Pasta and Papi Sal’s.
opb.org
100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge
One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Deadly Winter Storm Buries Buffalo Under 52 Inches of Snow, Pacific Northwest Braces for "Atmospheric River," and Portland Pride 2023 Moved to July
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! This week's winter...
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
WWEEK
There’s No Room in Portland
The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
kptv.com
Southwest Airlines cancelations cause big problems for Portland travelers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The issues with Southwest Airlines are also making a major impact in Portland. Like around much of the country, travelers are stuck at PDX with some not able to get to where they’re going until the new year. Nearly all flights on southwest were canceled...
Salem woman, father with dementia among stranded Southwest Airlines passengers
A Salem woman and her father, who has dementia, are among the thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded across the country -- without their luggage or medication.
kptv.com
KPTV’s top local stories of 2022
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - These were the most popular (non-weather related) stories on KPTV.com in 2022. No. 20: Portland restaurant owner ditches the city for the suburbs. No. 19: 200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says. No. 18: Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion.
Made in Oregon seeks return of delivery truck stolen on Christmas Eve
Local retailer, Made in Oregon, is pleading for community members to be on the lookout for the company's box truck after it was stolen just before Christmas.
KGW
Strong winds in NE Portland
A video clip of strong winds in the Cully neighborhood of Northeast Portland on the morning of Dec. 27, 2022. Credit: Brandon Bockman.
kezi.com
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
The top stories covered in Portland this year
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been a major news year for Portland, with multiple overlapping public safety crises forming a backdrop as voters headed to the polls in May and November. Although 2022 still saw its fair share of winter storms and wildfires, there were fewer severe weather events than...
Made in Oregon vice president says stolen box truck has been found
Three days after a box truck was stolen from the local retailer Made in Oregon, the company’s owner said it has been found.
Comments / 3