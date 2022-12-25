ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.3 KFFM

5 Highly Rated & Most Popular Brunch Spots in Portland, OR

There's nothing like ringing in the new year with a delicious spread of breakfast and lunch items, brunch to be specific and Oregon is full of fantastic places to enjoy. Find five of the most popular and highly rated spots to feast on the last day of 2022 the first day of 2023 or something to add to your traveling bucket list.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Micki Naito gives $1 million to three Portland nonprofits

Micki Naito of Portland’s Naito family continues her legacy of philanthropy by making a thoughtful bequest to three Pacific Northwest nonprofits: Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Oregon Symphony and Mercy Corps Northwest. Micki passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She was 96. In honor of her mother and her passion for the three organizations, Micki’s daughter, Anne Naito-Campbell, has added to her bequests to total $1 million in donations.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland’s Kwanzaa celebration brings together community and great food

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Kwanzaa celebrates African-American and Pan African culture for the seven days following Christmas. The City of Portland is hosting its own celebration on Thursday complete with performances, music and of course – food!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with the head chef of Heavy...
PORTLAND, OR
aeroroutes.com

Alaska Airlines Revises Portland OR – Vancouver Service in NS23

Alaska Airlines earlier this month continues to revise planned service resumption on Portland OR – Vancouver route. Latest service resumption is now scheduled on 15JUN23 at earliest, while overall service will be reduced from 7 to 4 weekly until 05SEP23. This route is operated by Skywest Airlines Embraer E175...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Food Carts Are the Heart of Portland’s Food Culture. Could January 2023 Regulations Change That?

Every local has their tried and true favorites, while tourists eagerly check boxes on their must-try lists in Portland’s thriving food cart scene. There are so many carts in the city that keeping an exact count is impossible—but the number tops 500. A lone cart might spring up next to a corner store, a pod might take root in an empty parking lot, and, lately, luxe pods with beer bars, real bathrooms, and heated, covered seating have proliferated. Carts are as unique as the people who run them; you can get anything from wood-fired Mormon grandma cuisine to Chinese street-food crêpes. Part of the reason why carts are so popular here: there’s a low barrier to entry to starting one, with lower upfront costs and less regulation involved than with brick-and-mortar restaurants. But with new regulations regarding food carts and food cart pods taking effect on January 1, 2023, some cart owners are worried about their ability to keep their businesses open, and some have already made the decision to temporarily close, including Meliora Pasta and Papi Sal’s.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

100 years of the Willamette’s Arch Bridge

One hundred years ago the Willamette Arch Bridge opened, connecting Oregon City and West Linn. The Oregonian reported an estimated 10,000 people attended the Dec. 28, 1922, dedication ceremony. Mayors of both cities symbolized the merger of their communities by officiating at a mock wedding held on the new bridge.
OREGON CITY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Deadly Winter Storm Buries Buffalo Under 52 Inches of Snow, Pacific Northwest Braces for "Atmospheric River," and Portland Pride 2023 Moved to July

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! This week's winter...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

There’s No Room in Portland

The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

KPTV’s top local stories of 2022

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - These were the most popular (non-weather related) stories on KPTV.com in 2022. No. 20: Portland restaurant owner ditches the city for the suburbs. No. 19: 200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says. No. 18: Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Strong winds in NE Portland

A video clip of strong winds in the Cully neighborhood of Northeast Portland on the morning of Dec. 27, 2022. Credit: Brandon Bockman.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes

SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

The top stories covered in Portland this year

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been a major news year for Portland, with multiple overlapping public safety crises forming a backdrop as voters headed to the polls in May and November. Although 2022 still saw its fair share of winter storms and wildfires, there were fewer severe weather events than...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy