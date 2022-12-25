Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
ComicBook
First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
game-news24.com
Windows 7 is powered by 5 MHz CPU. The only way to start is drama
A developer managed to run Windows 7 by a fraction of the processing power that Microsofts system requires. This operating system could be used in a computer with a CPU with a 5 MHz clock speed and no less than 128 MB of ram (ie well known as a refined potato in telecommunications). Windows 7 does not look like you were watching Ntdevs on film.
Walmart’s Holiday Video Game Deals Are Truly Epic: PS5 Bundles Back in Stock, Save 57% on New Games
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Update: As of Friday, December 9 at 9:45 a.m., the PlayStation5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle is back in stock at Walmart! We’ve got gaming deals on the brain today. Maybe because tonight is the Game Awards and we’re itching to see what takes home the coveted Game of the Year award? Possibly. But much more likely because we’re at T-minus 17 days til the big day and Walmart is running a pile of great deals on some truly hard-to find...
notebookcheck.net
Sony permanently blocks Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and two other games from coming to Xbox, Microsoft makes three Bethesda games Xbox and PC exclusive
Microsoft's US$68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not going down well with regulators with the Redmond-giant having to respond to both the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the UK CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) on the need for the deal to go through. Back in October, Microsoft confirmed to the UK CMA that Sony on it's part has set up permanent Xbox-exclusion deals for several titles on the PlayStation.
game-news24.com
Gravity Circuit introduced 2D action hoop for Console & PC
Publisher PID Games and developer Domesticated Ant Games bring us Gravity Circuit. A game trailer shows you moving pictures of this project. As you can see here, Gravity Circuit is a 2D action-hopper with more pixel and retro charm. The technology works for PS4, PS5, Switch and PC. Gravity Circuit...
game-news24.com
Here’s the list of the best games for Xbox games released in 2022
2022 pleased with various other games, although it was excellent, despite the release of many notable DLCs. Traditionally, add-ons give less attention than major games, and they are directed at fans who have the original project. There are also more reviews for add-ons. The best DLC for this year is not so much on.
game-news24.com
YouTube isn’t dead! Here are 10 movies that you shouldn’t miss in 2022!
News culture YouTube isn’t dead! Here are 10 videos that you should not miss in 2022!. According to the statements of the videographers, YouTube would decline. The fact is that the platform still offers millions of videos today, but those few of them clearly stand out. Since the year 2022 was rich in content, the editor and editor of JV invites you to a discussion session today. Here are 10 YouTube videos released this year, and that you shouldn’t miss!
game-news24.com
Star Wars: A sequel?
While fans of Star Wars are currently ready for a variety of Disney Plus movies, the future of the sci-fi is still unknown. The first of several filmmakers has been commissioned with new projects, but there isn’t even any results. Now, for 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains the second film we have seen on the big screen so far. Now there’s rumors that some sequel characters might even come back.
game-news24.com
Followingimage coming to Xbox in April 2023, New Trailer Revealed
The Chinese studio Aurogon Shanghai announced a release date for the new project Afterimage. This project is going to be released on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Playstation 4 and Switch as early as April 25 2023. With the release date released for Afterimage, the developers unveiled...
King's Field: How FromSoftware’s first game started a cycle that's still in motion
From King's Field to Elden Ring, there's more to the cycle of mythology than you may have realized
Comments / 0