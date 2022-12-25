Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Metter teen forms foundation to help kids get involved in sports
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A basketball can be more than just a basketball when one teenager uses it to change the lives of others in the community. As an eighth grader, Rusch Goswick has his own non-profit foundation. His first project was securing more than a hundred basketballs for any Candler County kids signing up for the Rec League hoops season.
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful to host annual Bring One for the Chipper event
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful has partnered with AgSouth Farm Credit, Georgia Power, and the City of Statesboro to host its annual Bring One for the Chipper event. This program allows citizens to dispose of their Christmas trees by recycling them. The recycled trees are then chipped into mulch or transformed into a fish habitat.
WJCL
Ask Asa: Dozens attend Whippoorwill's pay-what-you-can Christmas dinner
RIDGELAND, S.C. — More than 100 people from the Jasper County, South Carolina area gathered for a pay-what-you-can — or nothing at all — Christmas dinner atWhippoorwill Farms. Whippoorwill partnered with Mother Smokin’ Good BBQ and other local businesses to offer a warm meal and meaningful celebrations...
Merry Christmas from Grice Connect!
Merry Christmas from the Grice Connect team! We wish you a wonderful and peaceful day with your families!. Thank you for your continued support of our work this year. We find joy in connecting our community and bringing you all the news you need and want to know in Statesboro and Bulloch County.
Honor Flight provides trip of a lifetime for Veterans
Everyone measures success in life differently. There is no greater measure of success than committing to military service. The Honor Flight Network was established to recognize this success, sacrifice and achievements of American veterans. Any Veteran who served in the U.S. Military (including U.S. Reserves and National Guard) in WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War is eligible for an Honor Flight trip. Actual combat or foreign deployment is NOT REQUIRED. Top priority is given to World War II and terminally ill veterans from all wars.
Barbara Veneu Baker
Barbara Veneu Baker, 68 of Sylvania, GA passed Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Optim Medical Center Screven. She was a formerly of Las Vegas, NV and had resided in Sylvania for the past 20 years. She was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church and loved time spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Baker.
Savannah Tribune
“We Are One” Annual Concert To Be Held
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah and the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association present…. Annual concert promoting social justice featuring The choirs of UU Savannah and Savannah State University. Huxsie Scott and Band,. Chris Williams – Spoken. Word. Unitarian Universalist. Church of Savannah. Troup Square. January 16, 2023.
Madame Noire
Transitional Housing For Young Girls Who Survived Human Trafficking Is Coming To Georgia
Tharros Place, a shelter that provides support for survivors of human trafficking, is set to receive a massive grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The nonprofit has been awarded $250,000 which will be dispersed annually over the next three years to build a 12-bed facility exclusively for young female victims of human trafficking, NPR news affiliate GPB reported.
Savannah Tribune
The 160th Emancipation Proclamation Worship Service To Be Held
Update: A previous version of this article mentioned that the Reverend Senator Raphael Warnock had been invited to serve as speaker. As of this time, his appearance has been canceled. The new speaker for this event is Reverend Da’Henri Thurmond, Sr. The 160th Emancipation Proclamation Worship Service is scheduled...
Diane H. Sharpe
Diane Sharpe, age 77, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after a motor vehicle accident. Mrs. Sharpe was the daughter of the late Sam and Beatrice Hogue. Diane loved to read her extensive collection of Christian books by David Jeremiah, watch western movies and attend Gospel Baptist Church in Claxton, where she was a member. More than anything, Diane loved her husband of 36 years, Larry Sharpe and her dog Lila.
locallifesc.com
Five builds coming to the Lowcountry in 2023
With the dawn of a new year comes a new opportunity for public projects across the Lowcountry to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Town managers and leaders across Beaufort County have collaborated with local community members, business leaders, historians and designers to set the stage for a series of impactful projects in 2023. Bluffton is preserving a marker of its town history, Daufuskie is bringing restrooms to its beaches, and Hilton Head has plans to create affordable housing for future residents. Whichever slice of the Lowcountry feels most like home to you, local lawmakers and civil servants there are hard at work, doing all they can to make the past, present and future of the region a wonderful place to live, work and play.
Broken pipes on the rise—what you can do about it
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Broken pipes can be an unwelcome surprise as the temperature dips below freezing. The city of Savannah has received more than 100 calls to shut off water due to busted pipes in and under homes caused by the extreme cold over the Christmas holiday. Six major water main breaks also occurred, but […]
United Way of Southeast GA adds three more partner agencies
As this year comes to a close, the United Way of Southeast Georgia welcomes three agencies into the group of agencies they support annually. The majority of this non-profit organization funding comes from workplace campaigns. The agency meets with different industries (business sectors) and present giving options to employees. If an employee agrees to participate and support the United Way they will do so through payroll deductions.
Bulloch Bears Witness: Sparking discussion around race and justice
The Bulloch Bears Witness: Music, Memory and Moving Forward event will ignite community discussion around race and justice. “There is still so much history to be made. As we write these next chapters, I want those coming behind us to see that we faced the wrongdoing of our past and that we recognize the impacts that our past actions have on us today,” said Adrianne McCollar, co-chair of the Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition.
WSAV-TV
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across …. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes. Atlanta FBI...
OTC Dental Assisting students volunteer at a Gift of Dentistry
Earlier this month, Dental Assisting students from Ogeechee Technical College volunteered their time and skills to assist with a Gift of Dentistry, a local event that offers free dental care to people in need. “I really enjoyed the experience of being able to use what I learned this semester to...
Patricia “Pat” Pye Royal
Patricia “Pat” Pye Royal passed away on December 23, 2022 at her home in Statesboro with her husband of 61 years by her side. Pat was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County, daughter of the late Joseph Henry Pye, Sr. and Daisy Dyches Pye, a Christian and member of New Hope United Methodist Church.
House fire and busted sprinkler alarm calls make for a busy Christmas for SFD
Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) as of has responded to over 30 calls on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many of them were alarm calls from sprinkler pipes and sprinkler heads in large apartment complexes that had frozen and busted. When the temperature finally rose above freezing the issues compounded with the sprinkler systems.
Roy Calhoun
Mr. Roy Calhoun of Portal, Georgia, age 75, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Mr. Calhoun was born November 12, 1947 in Emanuel County to George and Annie Lula Jarriel Calhoun. He was one of thirteen children and a native of Portal. Roy worked for ITT Grinnell over 25 years and enjoyed fishing.
wtoc.com
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0