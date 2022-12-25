With the dawn of a new year comes a new opportunity for public projects across the Lowcountry to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Town managers and leaders across Beaufort County have collaborated with local community members, business leaders, historians and designers to set the stage for a series of impactful projects in 2023. Bluffton is preserving a marker of its town history, Daufuskie is bringing restrooms to its beaches, and Hilton Head has plans to create affordable housing for future residents. Whichever slice of the Lowcountry feels most like home to you, local lawmakers and civil servants there are hard at work, doing all they can to make the past, present and future of the region a wonderful place to live, work and play.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO