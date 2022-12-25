Read full article on original website
How To Find The Secret 'Chris Houlihan' Room In The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past
"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is one of the biggest trendsetters in gaming history. The SNES classic pretty much laid out the entire framework for what the "Zelda" series would be from that point on with its fantastic world design, impeccable animation, and plethora of secrets and collectibles that can be found all over through careful exploration. Regularly talked about among the best games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is the quintessential Zelda installment, offering a ton of replayability for those who want to find everything in the game.
ComicBook
Highly Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released
A highly-anticipated and long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been stealth released out of nowhere. Capping a week full of stealth releases, the most notable of them dropped today, courtesy of Sidebar Games. That's right, Sports Story is now available via Switch for $14.99 and 799 MB.
The Verge
10 great games for your Nintendo Switch from 2022
2022 may have been a slow year for big AAA video game releases, but it was a great year for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo itself released a bunch of excellent games (including two great Pokémon titles), third-party developers ported some phenomenal RPGs, and indies launched some of my sleeper hits of the year.
The Legend Of Zelda's World Record Speedrun Is Staggeringly Fast
Speedrunning has become one of the most tried and true traditions in the world of gaming. While many gamers are happy to just play or replay their favorite games at their leisure, a dedicated few have turned their hobby into a competition, one that exploits gaming bugs, overpowered attack combinations, and sometimes outright cheating — all in the name of getting the lowest time possible in terms of beating a game.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tingle's Origin Explained
"The Legend of Zelda" is home to countless iconic characters who've entered and left the series over its nearly four-decade lifespan, but not every "Zelda" character is a captivating villain or a cute talking leaf — some of the franchise's most well-known characters are really, really out there. Likewise, the depiction of fairies in the "Zelda" games is fairly standard, but one so-called fairy stands as one of the strangest characters Nintendo has ever created, let alone one of the most bizarre characters in the series.
GAMINGbible's 10 best video games of 2022
Words by: Ewan Moore, Imogen Donovan, Catherine Lewis, Kate Harrold, James Daly, Will McCue. Christmas. What's it really about? Some will tell you it's about peace and goodwill and all that junk, but here at GAMINGbible we know it's about one thing above all else: ranking our favourite video games into an arbitrary list in the name of Content.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its official ESRB rating
Breath of the Wild's sequel is coming in May 2023, but the game has now officially been rated
Polygon
The Harbinger finally gives us a COVID horror movie worth watching
Plague doctors are centuries out of fashion, but the iconic outfit still endures: the long coat, the goggled eyes, the mask with a long, birdlike beak. The costume distorts an otherwise familiar silhouette, turning a person into an interchangeable inhuman creature. The Pathologic games use that design as a clear starting point for characters tied to a plague: The outfit’s surreal, theatrical qualities don’t just obscure who’s underneath; they raise the question of whether players are encountering one individual, or many.
Inside terrifying abandoned theme park full of creepy life-size animatronics & rusting rollercoasters
AN explorer has discovered a terrifying abandoned theme park full of creepy life-sized animatronics and rusting rollercoasters. Gaby, 24, visited the park - which is on an isolated mountaintop in America - after reading old newspaper articles. After exploring with her boyfriend Sonny, 23, and friends Austin, 23, and Connor,...
Kingdom Hearts Missing Link's new Bloodborne-style artwork is throwing fans off
The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts mobile game is finally on its way
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
game-news24.com
Nintendo had planned on a Switch Pro, But Was Canceled?
If there’s one theory that has existed in the past few years, when it comes to data based on reliable sources, the way Nintendo has done it is preparing for a more powerful iteration of the Switch – the Switch Pro – a lot of knowledge. In keeping with the same steps Sony and Microsoft did, this iteration of the Switch Pro might come with significant improvements in performance. Several rumors have even said that it can play in 4K format without getting the necessary data on Docked. The product hasn’t shown their nose yet. What was done?
The Verge
9 great games for your PlayStation from 2022
If you just bought a PlayStation 5, there are a bunch of great games for you to play on that console. Since its release in late 2020, dozens of must-play games have appeared, including several console-exclusive games that you won’t be able to play anywhere else. If you don’t...
game-news24.com
Windows 7 is powered by 5 MHz CPU. The only way to start is drama
A developer managed to run Windows 7 by a fraction of the processing power that Microsofts system requires. This operating system could be used in a computer with a CPU with a 5 MHz clock speed and no less than 128 MB of ram (ie well known as a refined potato in telecommunications). Windows 7 does not look like you were watching Ntdevs on film.
game-news24.com
How board games conquered Christmas from HeroQuest to Orc Borg
One more thing than Monopoly (pic: Hasbro). GameCentral is analyzing the year in Tabletop games, from the rise of Henry Cavills Warhammer to the best Christmas games. What board game did you play this Christmas? You may not conceive an eight hour day of back stabbing for Game of Thrones: The board game, but they dug out the Monopoly or Risk board instead. Board games are now widespread during Christmas, so making choices of a choice can be very overwhelming, but it wasn’t always possible.
game-news24.com
Here are the free games for PlayStation Plus essential in the year 2023
Chaque month, PlayStation offers its PlayStation Plus subscribers a handful of games at no extra cost. The company has released the trilogy, which has been released in January 2023. (PlayStation is going to announce the first of December’s PS Plus Extra and Premium games in the coming days. This...
game-news24.com
Here’s the list of the best games for Xbox games released in 2022
2022 pleased with various other games, although it was excellent, despite the release of many notable DLCs. Traditionally, add-ons give less attention than major games, and they are directed at fans who have the original project. There are also more reviews for add-ons. The best DLC for this year is not so much on.
game-news24.com
Japan’s first Pokemon Parade to be followed by Pikachu and Charizard
Pokemon will be one of the two gaming franchises that will feature in Universal Studios Japan’s forthcoming No Limit Parade early next year, along with Mario Kart. A 30-second trailer for the parade posted today on the theme park official YouTube channel showed floats and mascots, the most beloved Pokemon characters. It includes Pikachu, Charizard, Smeargle, Gengar, Ho-Oh, and Lugia.
