Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
game-news24.com
Here’s the list of the best games for Xbox games released in 2022
2022 pleased with various other games, although it was excellent, despite the release of many notable DLCs. Traditionally, add-ons give less attention than major games, and they are directed at fans who have the original project. There are also more reviews for add-ons. The best DLC for this year is not so much on.
ComicBook
New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer
A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated PlayStation 5 games of 2023
After a landmark year featuring games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, PlayStation 5’s 2023 has a lot to live up to. The earliest part of the year will be driven by third-party exclusives and the launch of the PlayStation VR2, while the back half of the year will rely on yet another sequel to a critically acclaimed PS4 game. It looks like Xbox and Nintendo will only be stepping up their competition next year, so Sony needs to deliver a lot of great PS5 exclusives to say relevant.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
The 50% off Paramount Plus deal is back: One year of streaming for just $2/month
Sign up for Paramount Plus before the new year and prepare to save some serious cash.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
game-news24.com
After Starfield and Redfall revealed Microsoft, Bethesda has a new secret game
What kind of legend does Bethesda look like going to become a trilogy?. Microsoft admitted that the three more games in Bethesdas are all Xbox exclusives, but it won’t say what the secret third game is. At that moment we think everybody is ravaged by the planned acquisition of...
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
PlayStation Plus is set to lose 11 games in January
I hope you’re ready for a very busy festive break. For those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, a lot of titles will be disappearing from the game library in January, so you’ve not got long to play them until they’re gone for good (unless you actually buy them, of course).
The Xbox One Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Xbox One has served as a waypoint for some fantastic games. Entries like "Elden Ring," "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," and "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" have lingered in gamers' minds due to their open worlds packed with story points, collectibles, challenges, and adversaries to encounter: Hours upon hours of gaming. Considering the amount of content within the original Xbox game that takes the longest to beat, a month of Xbox Game Pass may not be nearly enough time to beat many modern titles. But which Xbox One game earned the reputation as the longest to beat?
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
Xbox Game Pass in 2023 has no chill
Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its gaming subscription service, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023 is strong evidence of those investments.
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Divides Critics and Gamers
One of Xbox Game Pass' newest games is also one of its most popular to date. If you haven't seen the numbers, millions of Xbox Game Pass subscribers are playing -- and seemingly enjoying -- High on Life, the new game from Squanch Games and Justin Roiland, the creator of Rick and Morty. And this has been surprising for a few reasons. For one, previous games from Squanch Games and Justin Roiland haven't been as popular. Two, there wasn't a ton of pre-release hype for the game. And three, it's not very good according to game critics. On Metacritic, the Xbox version boasts a 65 and the PC version a 68. These are very lackluster scores. Yet, it's popular. Not only that, but the user reviews disagree.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
ComicBook
Highly Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released
A highly-anticipated and long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been stealth released out of nowhere. Capping a week full of stealth releases, the most notable of them dropped today, courtesy of Sidebar Games. That's right, Sports Story is now available via Switch for $14.99 and 799 MB.
Comments / 1