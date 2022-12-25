Read full article on original website
Abigail Jesus
3d ago
Mbappe is a legend in the making, a young Pele...if France had won the penalty shootout out, that would have been a great comeback..one for the history books..He played superbly..
sbla
3d ago
lmaoooo why does.mbapoe deserve to be the best player? because most of his goals came against sub par teams and from PKs hahahaha
ftp88
3d ago
He was good but Messi was better overall, he contributed on plays that lead to goal
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Pele’s daughter gives heartbreaking update on Brazil World Cup legend as she vows to stay by cancer-stricken dad’s side
PELE'S daughter has said his family are grateful for "another night" with the Brazil World Cup legend. Kely Nascimento has posted a heartbreaking update as the three times World Cup winner's family gathered to be beside him in hospital for Christmas, as his cancer worsens. His children have posted emotional...
Argentina hero Emiliano Martinez follows Angel Di Maria in getting a commemorative World Cup tattoo
Martinez's artwork depicts the iconic trophy below three stars marking each of Argentina's triumphs in the competition, with a phrase below that reads: 'May passion lead you to glory.'
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star
The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid woman in sports — here's how the tennis superstar makes and spends her millions
With annual earnings of $51.1 million, the Japanese tennis superstar and four-time Grand Slam champion was the highest-paid woman in sports in 2022.
hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Was Gifted a Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas
Although Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t bring home the World Cup this year, fans are celebrating with the star footballer in spirit as he’s just received one of the most luxurious gifts. Adding to his automotive collection, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed on Instagram that she gifted Ronaldo a brand...
Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"
Messi was housed in room B201. It was a twin room but Messi had it to himself for most of the tournament.
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Argentina World Cup winner brings trophy to his wedding, kisses it with his wife
Nicolás Tagliafico and Caro Calvagni also kissed the trophy, while the defender wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.
game-news24.com
No one needs him. The ex-Barcelona star loses his job in Japan
Boyan Krkic, 32, was fired in Japan. The contract for him with Vissel Kobe is over. The parties didn’t renew the agreement, and now he is a free agent according to the club’s official website. Krkic has been the teammate of famous Spaniard Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe...
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Al Nassr ‘schedule medical for Cristiano Ronaldo’ as chief confirms transfer talks of ‘enormous magnitude’
AL-NASSR have reportedly scheduled a medical for Cristiano Ronaldo and club chief Marcelo Salazar has confirmed that they are in talks to sign him in a huge deal. There is plenty to discuss for both the club and the 37-year-old with Salazar saying it's a "negotiation of enormous magnitude." Ronaldo...
Fans all say the same thing about Jack Grealish as Miguel Almiron scores just seven minutes into season restart
MANCHESTER CITY star Jack Grealish has been trolled by fans once more as Miguel Almiron's stunning goalscoring form continues. Grealish has been regularly mocked after the summer's title parade when he took an unprovoked dig at Almiron while explaining how City beat Aston Villa to clinch the trophy. The forward...
Yardbarker
Rabiot stirs controversy with his remarks over France teammate Mbappé
Earlier this month, France came extremely close to successfully defending their crown, but fell just short following penalty shootouts in what was a thrilling World Cup final against Argentina. While Lionel Messi had stolen the show, it was his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé who kept dragging Les Bleus back...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
