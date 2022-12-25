brought to you by those people that get out of bed in the morning for the sole purpose of finding something to be offended by...
So people are offended by this completely fictional movie? The creatures are made up, the planet is made up. The whole entire movie is fiction! However, people wanna compare it to real life scenarios and become outraged by it? I think some people just need something to be mad at. They need something to complain about and they find a way to turn something entertaining or fun into a racist, demoralizing, or glorifying act. If you want to be bothered by something, go turn on one of the many news channels and pick a topic from there.
What ever happened to being tough and thick skinned? The type of strength that founded and built this country. Now it's all about the easily offended, thin skinned cry babies.
Comments / 211