Officers search for suspect in deadly Christmas Eve shooting
Atlanta police are looking for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve.
Authorities said on Saturday around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Citgo Gas Station on Boulevard in northeast Atlanta.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Medical assistance was provided to the victim however he did not survive, officials said.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Investigators obtained surveillance footage of the suspect they believe is responsible for the shooting.
The suspect pictured is wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, black beanie, white jeans, and a black bag across his chest.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
