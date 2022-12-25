ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

On Christmas, the two best teams in the Eastern Conference (the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics) are facing off in Massachusetts.

However, the Bucks will more than likely be without one of their best players, as Khris Middleton has been listed as doubtful.

Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (knee) listed doubtful for Sunday."

The three-time NBA All-Star missed the first 20 games of the season after having wrist surgery over the offseason.

He has also missed the last four games, so this would be his fifth straight out of the starting lineup.

In seven games, he is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Last season, Middleton made the NBA All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

Even though he has only played in seven games this season, the Bucks are still among the best in the NBA.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-10 record in 32 games.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 8-7 in 15 games played outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

They are playing the Celtics at the perfect time, as a half-game only separates the two teams.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-10 record in 33 games and 12-5 in 17 games at home in Massachusetts.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics and Bucks faced off in the second round, and the Celtics won the series in seven games (Middleton did not play in the series).

