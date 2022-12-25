Russia's foreign minister says Ukraine must demilitarize or the Russian army will take action. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins the show from Dnipro, Ukraine, to discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region. He also weighs in on efforts to return power to the millions of Ukrainians still in the dark and Ukraine's hope to hold a peace summit early next year.

