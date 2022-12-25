Read full article on original website
Ukraine pushes to recapture Kreminna as Russian official issues new threats
Russia's foreign minister says Ukraine must demilitarize or the Russian army will take action. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins the show from Dnipro, Ukraine, to discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region. He also weighs in on efforts to return power to the millions of Ukrainians still in the dark and Ukraine's hope to hold a peace summit early next year.
Battle for control of Ukrainian city rages on
Russian forces attacked cities in eastern and southern Ukraine Tuesday as they try to claim the city of Bakhmut. Russian President Vladimir Putin told state TV he is ready to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with everyone involved, and accused Kyiv of refusing to talk. Ian Lee has more.
Russia targets Ukraine with another "massive" missile barrage aimed at infrastructure
A fresh barrage of Russian strikes battered Ukraine on Thursday, wounding at least three people including a teenager in Kyiv and cutting electricity in the west. On Thursday morning, blasts were reported across the vast country including in the Ukrainian capital, the second city Kharkiv in the east and the western city of Lviv on the border with Poland.
Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, appeals conviction of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders
A 97-year-old woman is appealing her conviction in Germany of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders when she was a secretary to the commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. In a Dec. 20 verdict, the Itzehoe state court gave Irmgard Furchner a two-year...
Pakistan court frees rapist after "agreement" to marry his victim
Peshawar, Pakistan — A Pakistan court freed a rapist after he married his victim in a settlement brokered by a council of elders in the northwest of the country, his lawyer said Wednesday. The decision has outraged rights activists, who say it legitimizes sexual violence against women in a country where a majority of rape goes unreported.
One dead in China highway pile-up involving hundreds of cars
Beijing —One person died during a highway pile-up involving hundreds of vehicles in central China, state broadcaster CCTV reported Wednesday, with images of the accident showing scenes of chaos. Aerial pictures showed hundreds of passenger cars, vans and trucks — any of which had smashed into one another — led up on one section of the highway in dense fog.
Ukraine's foreign minister says government aims for peace summit with Russia
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba says he hopes to have a peace summit with Russia by the end of February, but that Moscow would need to face a war crimes tribunal first. Meanwhile, Russia claims to have shot down a Ukrainian drone nearing one of its air bases. BBC News correspondent Hugo Bachega joins CBS News from Kyiv to discuss the latest.
