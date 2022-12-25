Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
Notable deaths of 2022: Remembering influential Galesburg-area people we lost this year
From popular coaches and teachers, to radio and newspaper personalities, to business icons and civic leaders, to a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty, 2022 marked the passing of many notable individuals who left their marks on the Galesburg-area. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those individuals we have lost in the past year.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
New Illinois law requires smoke detectors to have 10-year sealed battery
A new law takes effect at the start of the year that will require new smoke alarms being installed in homes to be the kind that includes a sealed 10-year battery. A public act passed in 2017 requires all homeowners to have a 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Fire Talks New Smoke Alarm Law on Jan. 1
Homeowners in Illinois have a new law when it comes to buying a fire alarm on January 1st. Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says the General Assembly updated the law in 2017: “The state legislature, beginning the first of January 2023, has change the smoke detector law affecting residents within the State of Illinois. On the first, any smoke detector purchased in the State of Illinois must be a sealed unit that has a 10-year lifespan.”
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
muddyrivernews.com
Three Quincy-area businesses recently named recipients of BBB TORCH Award
QUINCY — Three Quincy-area businesses — Legacy Martial Arts, Smith Brothers PowerSports and Twaddle Plumbing — recently were named recipients of a Better Business Bureau TORCH Award winner for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois. TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities exemplifying high ethics...
muddyrivernews.com
Mayor, Police and Fire Commission at odds…again
QUINCY — A small post-Christmas Quincy City Council agenda didn’t seem like much going into Tuesday night’s meeting. But an item not on the agenda ended up taking up most of the evening. Police and Fire Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne spoke during the public comment portion of...
KCRG.com
“The best Christmas gift” Keokuk girl gets lifetime memory in signed Caitlin Clark shoes
KEOKUK, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone shopping for 11-year-old Malerie Grossman this holiday season is competing for second. “That was probably the best Christmas gift,” Malerie said. “I was shaking a lot.”. After scoring her 2,000th point on Wednesday Caitlin Clark wanted to make someone’s day. She did a...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges Washington man with Attempted Murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Washington man faces a number of charges after an assault in Bartonville earlier in the month. A Peoria County grand jury Tuesday charged Austin Ricca, 27, with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Battery. Ricca was arrested December 11th and remains in jail. The...
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 25, 2022
Jason M Zwick, 42, Quincy, for domestic battery in the 2500 block of Oak. Lodged. 135. James E Burt, 39, Quincy, for violation of order of protection in the 1600 block of Oak. Lodged. 161. Ryanna L Kelley, 25, Quincy, was arrested on a warrant for F.T.A. shoplifting in the...
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
kmaland.com
Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. 34
A Burlington man is dead after a single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 34 this morning. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the east bound lanes of U.S. Highway 34, west of Danville Road near mile marker 253 regarding a single motor vehicle fatality accident on Tuesday, December 27 at about 9:40 a.m. […]
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
