Ryan Clark: Earning the Opportunity To Relax

In this episode of More Than Football On Location, Trey Wingo sits down for an exclusive interview with Ryan Clark. Ryan and Trey dive into his time on the field with Troy Polamalu, that wild hit that left both Clark and Willis McGahee on the ground, and the influence his family had on his work ethic. While Clark’s NFL career is worthy of further attention, what he has done since his retirement is also.
Football aside, 2022 was a good year for the Green Bay Packers and its fans

This was not a great season for the Green Bay Packers on the football field, but off the gridiron, the team and its fans had much to celebrate. From an English soccer team in Green Bay and an American football team in London to ongoing major construction at and around Lambeau Field, the Packers broke new ground in 2022, not the least of which was the team's report of more than a half-billion dollars in revenue. ...
