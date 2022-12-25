Read full article on original website
PnB Rock’s Brother Pulls Up To Roscoes “20 Deep”
PNB Meen pulled up to the location where his brother was slain with about 20 of his closest friends. PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash
Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted an epic futuristic-themed party for his twin daughters’ 16th birthdays on Dec. 18, including surprising the girls with matching Range Rover SUVs. According to videos from the lavish event, the Combs twins, D’Lila...
So Sad: Takeoff’s Brother YRN Lingo Pays Tribute To Rapper– ‘Super Hard Without You Bro’
In the weeks after the senseless killing of Migos member Takeoff the Hip-Hop community is still reeling and the rapper’s loved ones are in deep mourning. Takeoff’s character is one thing that has shined since his murder outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. When HPD’s Police Chief Troy Finner held a press conference about the shooting he praised the rapper for being peaceful and nonviolent and urged the media to reflect that in their reporting.
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
50 Cent Threatened With Lawsuit Over “Hip Hop Homicides”
The latest episode of 50’s show has received some backlash. Every series 50 Cent touches seemingly turns to gold. But the star has been threatened with legal action thanks to his new WE Tv series Hip Hop Homicides. The newest episode explores the murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck. Duck was shot and killed in his hometown in August 2020 while out shopping with two other people.
Diddy Throws A Futuristic 16th Birthday Party For His Twin Daughters— See The BIG Surprise That Left Them Speechless!
D'Lila and Jessie Combs celebrated their 16th birthday in style!. Over the weekend, Sean 'Diddy' Combs went all out in the celebration of his twin daughters' big milestone with an over-the-top futuristic party and a surprise gift that left the birthday girls temporarily speechless. Keep scrolling to see the moment...
Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party
Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday. The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.” The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death. Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said. Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance. Offset threw dollar bills...
Lil Keed’s Mother Confirms Her Son’s Cause Of Death
Lil Keed’s mom is putting any misinformation to rest. It’s been seven months since the hip-hop community’s sudden and tragic loss of Lil Keed. The YSL rapper was only 24 years old. The circumstances surrounding his death have been largely unclear up until now. Yesterday (December 14),...
Young Thug's Sister Reveals Acronym Behind His Stage Name
Young Thug sister has revealed that the rapper’s stage name is actually an acronym for a larger meaning. Taking to Twitter earlier this week, his sister HiDoraah, who is a hip-hop artist in her own right, revealed that her superstar brother’s name might not be what fan expects.
Chinx's Widow Talks 'CR6,' Admits New Rapper Deaths Trigger Her
French Montana's late Coke Boys artist Chinx Drugz is still dropping new music 7 years after he was gunned down -- a fact his wife sees as a testament to the countless hours he spent recording. Chinx's widow, Janelli Caceres-Pickens, and his former manager, Doug "Biggs" Ellison, painstakingly compiled verses,...
Yung Joc Shaves His Head Following Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict
The Atlanta native stays true to his word and shaved his head after he promised to do so if Tory Lanez was found to be guilty. The world is continuing to react to Tory Lanez being found guilty in his trial against Megan thee Stallion late last week. Unfortunately for...
Offset Is Still Struggling To Process TakeOff’s Death: ‘Shit Not Easy’
TakeOff’s death is still weighing heavily on Offset’s heart, with the Migos rapper admitting it’s “not easy” to put on a brave face. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native continued to mourn the tragic murder of his cousin and groupmate on social media this week, letting fans know he’s still struggling to process his grief.
Coco Austin Defends Video Of 7-Year Old Daughter Allegedly Twerking
The former reality star explained the reason behind the controversial video. Coco Austin is no stranger to making headlines regarding her seven-year-old daughter with Ice T. The former model and mom is receiving backlash after posting a video of her young daughter Chanel Nicole twerking on Christmas. Coco captioned the silly footage, “She loves to joke.”
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video
Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...
Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears Discussing Kanye West
Kim Kardashian couldn’t hold back tears while explaining how she’s been co-parenting with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian broke down into tears while discussing Kanye West on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on Monday. The two are currently co-parenting their four children. “I had the best dad,” Kardashian said....
Joe Budden Says Rappers Should Have To Take A “Hip-Hop SAT Test” Before Signing Record Deal
The former rapper made the comments in a recent appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast. Joe Budden has never been afraid to speak his mind on any topic within the music industry. As a result, the media personality has continually seen himself in some controversial headlines. His...
These Are the Biggest Hip-Hop Songs on TikTok in 2022
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) It should go without saying that TikTok has become a go-to platform for discovering new music. For some, the app is considered a hub for emerging artists to grow their fan bases, while record labels, managers, A&Rs and everything in between are on the prowl for influencers to help a song gain traction. And now, the social media juggernaut, whose website was visited more often than Google last year, is sparking a wave of user-generated content that’s revolutionizing the music industry.
Boosie Badazz Drops Takeoff Tribute Vid Mourning Late Migos Rapper
Boosie Badazz isn’t letting slain Migos rapper Takeoff’s name fade from memory -- he just released a touching visual for his “Rocketman” memorial song. The somber black-and-white video features Boosie overlooking a Takeoff portrait amid a candlelight vigil as he laments on past mistakes and ills within Black culture.
NBA YoungBoy Says He & Trippie Redd Had A Falling Out
NBA YoungBoy and Trippie Redd are no longer friends. NBA YoungBoy says that he and Trippie Redd have had a falling out. YoungBoy recently discussed his relationship with the rapper during his new radio show on Amazon’s Amp app, Never Broke Again Radio. “I tried to contact bro, well...
