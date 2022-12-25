AJ Dillon rocks his Christmas jammies and Aaron Jones wears matching colors, adds a Santa hat to his sombrero as Packers arrive for game vs. the Dolphins

If you're playing on Christmas, you have to dress the part.

At least some of the Green Bay Packers got the memo as they arrived for the Christmas Day game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium , though Aaron Rodgers did wear an ugly holiday sweater during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last Tuesday .

On Sunday, head coach Matt LaFleur went with a clean light green sport coat, while a few players were in a jolly mood.

Packers running back AJ Dillon was looking comfortable in his red and black Christmas jammies. Here's a good bet that his newborn had a matching romper with the Quad(father). Dillon, who cleared concussion protocol this week after leaving Monday's game against the Rams, will look to build off his two-touchdown game.

His partner in the backfield, Aaron Jones , decorated his customary sombrero for the holiday. And Jones' fleece jacket matched Dillon's pajamas, though Jones tweeted after the game that they didn't plan that. Regardless, the Packers' running backs win the award for best dressed on the holiday.

But we can't forget about punter Pat O'Donnell . If his shirt is any indication, we know what Christmas movie he and the Packers watched on the plane ride down to South Beach. O'Donnell sported a "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" shirt that read "Fun Old-Fashioned Family Christmas," a popular saying from the 1989 comedy. An image of patriarch Clark Griswold was plastered in the middle and his famous house all lit up was on the bottom.

The Packers now hope to have a fun Christmas in Miami and keep their playoff hopes alive .

