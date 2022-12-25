As we march toward 2023, all of today’s best discounts are live and headlined by a deal on Sony’s latest XM5 active noise cancelling headphones at a new all-time low of $279. Plus, we have an aluminum laptop stand that’s perfect for your MacBook-powered setup. Continuing on, there’s also a dual 20W USB-C/A charger, which is designed to easily charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. Hit the jump to get all the details on the best Apple deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

19 HOURS AGO