Related
9to5Mac

Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?

CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
9to5Mac

Here are some of the best features to try on your new Apple Watch

If you just unwrapped a new Apple Watch this holiday season, there are a variety of tips and tricks that can help you get the most out of your new wearable. Read on for some guidance on our favorite Apple Watch features for health, activity, customization, and more. Setting up...
9to5Mac

How to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the custom fit test

AirPods Pro include four different sets of ear tips for a customizable fit, and they also have a neat fit-test feature that uses the internal microphones to analyze whether you’ve picked the right ear tips. Read on for how to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the Ear Tip Fit Test.
9to5Mac

Top iPhone 14 Pro features to check out and customize

Just get a new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max? Read on for a look at some of the best features to test out and customize on your new device including the always-on display, enabling the full 48MP camera, Dynamic Island, and more. If you were able to get an...
9to5Mac

Wednesday’s best deals: Sony XM5 ANC headphones hit low of $279, more

As we march toward 2023, all of today’s best discounts are live and headlined by a deal on Sony’s latest XM5 active noise cancelling headphones at a new all-time low of $279. Plus, we have an aluminum laptop stand that’s perfect for your MacBook-powered setup. Continuing on, there’s also a dual 20W USB-C/A charger, which is designed to easily charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. Hit the jump to get all the details on the best Apple deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

These camera settings can help you take better photos and videos on your iPhone

Many people use their iPhone as their primary camera these days since the lenses on modern smartphones capture images with impressive quality. Even if the camera is good enough by default, there are some settings that you can change on your iPhone to take even better photos and videos. Read on as we detail how to do just that.
9to5Mac

iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp on their phones

The popular messaging app WhatsApp is available for a variety of iPhone models and Android smartphones. However, from time to time, the Meta-owned platform drops support for older phones. In a few days, WhatsApp will stop working on dozens of smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. WhatsApp...
9to5Mac

Using the iPhone 14’s 3x optical zoom to see familiar scenes in a new way

One of the features of the two iPhone 14 Pro models is the 3x optical zoom, compared to the 1x zoom available on the standard model. During a Boxing Day stroll, I used this lens exclusively to revisit a photographic technique that has long been popular with DSLR owners …
9to5Mac

Best budget iPhone plans for 2023

If you’re looking for a better deal on your cellular plan heading into the new year, checking out some of the latest pre-paid options is a great idea. Below we’ll look at the best cheap iPhone plans with valuable features like free trials, free activation, and no contracts from as little as $10 per month without giving up good coverage.
9to5Mac

Apple slapped with $98 million bill for back taxes

Authorities in Tokyo are asking Apple to pay $98 million in back taxes after incorrectly exempting foreign tourists and resellers from a consumption tax. Nikkei reports that Apple stopped tax-free shopping in June after incorrectly exempting bulk orders of iPhones and other hardware. The $98 million tax bill comes off...

