The 2022-23 season continues tonight. No. 24 West Virginia (10-3, 0-1) suffered a crushing defeat to open Big 12 Conference play on Saturday night but, as is often the case in this league, there's no time for a pity party. The Mountaineers went right down the road to Stillwater for a game against Oklahoma State (8-5, 0-1). If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO