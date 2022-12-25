ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewter Report

Bucs Monday Mailbag: Leftwich’s Days Are Likely Numbered

TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Colts owner Jim Irsay admits he reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season

While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colin Cowherd's Old Comment On Nathaniel Hackett Goes Viral

The Denver Broncos ripped the band-aid off on Monday afternoon. They finally fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the Broncos got embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, 51-14. Hackett lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach. After the firing was made official, Colin Cowherd got...
DENVER, CO
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans' grip on No. 1 overall pick loosens after Week 16 win, Bears' loss

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
FanSided

Miami football: PFF names 2 Hurricanes to all 2022 transfer team

Recent Miami football additions defensive tackle Thomas Gore and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa have been named to the Pro Football Focus 2022 College All-Transfer Portal Team. Gore transferred to Miami from Georgia State and Mauigoa made his way completely across the country from Washington State. Gore was named by PFF as...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names NFL's 'Least Attractive' Coaching Job

The Denver Broncos created a head coaching vacancy by firing Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. With only 32 possible positions, any open job will draw interest from prospective NFL coaches. However, Denver's next coach will inherit a difficult situation. Discussing the position on ESPN's NFL Live, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky called...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR

MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR

The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

49ers' Nick Bosa: Sits out practice will illness

Bosa didn't participate in the 49ers' practice Wednesday due to an illness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. There's no word yet on the nature or severity of Bosa's ailment, though it's at least a positive that the illness came near the start of the week rather than closer to Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The ability (or lack thereof) of the NFL sack leader to return to practice over the next two days should provide clarity about his availability to take the field in Las Vegas in Week 17.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta

White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness

Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Braves' Hoy Park: DFA'd by Atlanta

Atlanta designated Park for assignment Wednesday. After being sent from Boston to Atlanta via trade nearly two weeks ago, Park has been pushed off the 40-man roster following a trade that sends Eli White from Texas to Atlanta. Park has now been DFA'd three times this offseason, and he will likely get claimed by another team in search of a young infielder. He spent most of his time in Triple-A Indianapolis last season, slashing .225/.332/.354 with 10 homers and collecting 37 RBI and 14 stolen bases in the process.
ATLANTA, GA

