WCVB
Travel troubles: See how flight cancellations have left travelers across the US stranded
Video above: Travelers upset over Southwest cancellations, delays finding bags. Following a disastrous week of weather-related travel issues, flight cancellations and delays are continuing across the United States, leaving travelers, particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines, stranded. A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest...
Southwest CEO blames winter storm for snarling 'highly complex' network
“We have some real work to do in making this right,” Bob Jordan, Southwest Airlines CEO said. “For now, I want you to know that we are committed to that.”
United and American Airlines place price caps on some cities to help Southwest customers get home
Video above: Southwest Airlines flights canceled: Here's how to get a refund. Many Southwest customers have been desperately trying something -- anything -- that will get them back home. But some passengers have been horrified to find other airlines posting last-minute flights to their destinations that can cost thousands of dollars.
