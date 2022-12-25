NFL Fans Outraged as NFL Network Cuts Franco Harris Tribute Off for Commercials

(Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

During the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Las Vegas Raiders, fans were outraged when the NFL Network decided to cut away from a tribute ceremony for the late Franco Harris. The halftime tribute saw Harris and his family honored, but the network cut away from the tribute for a string of commercials.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their outrage over the abrupt switch. One fan was particularly outraged considering the fanfare the network created before the ceremony. One fan wrote: “How the hell did the NFL Network spend the entire week teasing this Franco Harris ceremony, teasing it during the entire pregame show, and teasing it during the game ONLY FOR IT TO CUT AWAY JUST BEFORE THE TRIBUTE AIRED?????”

Other fans chimed in, writing how upset they were with the switch. “Absolutely pathetic job by @nflnetwork going to commercial during Franco Harris tribute,” one fan said.

Fans React to NFL Network’s Quick Cutaway During Franco Harris Tribute

Some commented that even the execution of the cut away could’ve been handled better. “They literally waited until the announcer said to “watch this tribute”, faded to black, aaaand went to commercial,” one person noted.

One fan said that the choice was on par for these networks. They referenced a similar move made by ESPN in the past. “Could be worse.. bears urlacher retirement on ESPN they didn’t even show it even though they hyped it up during pregame.”

The Steelers honored the late great Hall of Famer by retiring his No. 32 jersey. The Steelers also honored Harris by wearing his jersey as they walked into the stadium. Furthermore, veteran defensive end Cameron Heyward ran onto the field while holding a No. 32 flag.

Franco Harris is remembered as a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris was instrumental in helping the Steelers transform into one of the league’s most successful franchises. Moreover, Harris made the Pro Bowl nine times, all from the years 1972-1980.

The Steelers legend is also remembered for his staunch community activism and place in the Pittsburgh community. The Steelers improved to 7-8 after beating the Raiders 13-10 in a hard-fought victory.