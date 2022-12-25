ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Lands Christmas Commitment from Four-Star WR DayDay Farmer

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAWxr_0juEAK7400

The Pitt Panthers landed their second commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

PITTSBURGH -- Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers got an extra gift on Christmas Day when they landed a commitment from four-star 2024 receiver DayDay Farmer, who became the second member of Pitt's next class when he announced his decision on Twitter.

Farmer is a blue-chip prospect from Cocoa, Florida. The 6'0, 166-pound wideout is the No. 37 player in the state and No. 23 player at his position in the class, according to Rivals. They also rate him as the class' 156th-best player overall.

He joins fellow four-star defensive lineman Jashear Whittington as the only commits in Pitt's class of 2024. It's very early, but the Panthers currently hold the No. 18 class in the country and the second-best group of commits among ACC teams.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

Pitt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Wide Receiver

P itt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Quarterback

Four Candidates From Pitt's Recruiting Class to Make Instant Impact

How Pitt Got Zion Fowler Back in Recruiting Class

Pitt OL Marcus Minor Declares for NFL Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

'I'm a Pitt football fan now!' UTEP basketball coach gives 9-hour ride to 3 stranded Pitt football players in Texas for Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Christmas may be the giving season, UTEP basketball coach Joe Golding took that to a new level when he gave a 9-hour car ride to 3 Pitt football players who were stranded in Texas.On Monday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi told reporters ahead of this week's Sun Bowl that some of his players ended up with delayed flights and got stuck in Dallas while en route to El Paso. Narduzzi said that UTEP head basketball coach Joe Golding, along with his wife and child drove Jake Frantl, Samuel Okunlola and Hudson Primus from Dallas to El Paso,...
EL PASO, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL wrestling notebook: Nation’s best geared up for Powerade tournament

It’s not easy to win a Powerade Wrestling Tournament title these days. This is the 56th annual tournament, which begins Thursday and ends Friday at Canon-McMillan High School in Canonsburg, and the competition continues to get tougher every season. The WPIAL and PIAA’s top wrestlers are challenged by a...
CANONSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
862
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy