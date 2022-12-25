ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Latest Cam Reddish-To-L.A. Trade Rumors

By Chloe Clark
Although the Lakers remain interested in the Knicks forward, the asking price may not be worth it.

Lakers trade rumors involving Knicks forward Cam Reddish have circulated more heavily over the course of this past month .

Though recent conversations have brought this potential move into the limelight, this is an interest that initially sparked last year at the deadline.

It's no secret that Los Angeles has been on the hunt for additional talent for their current roster, and Reddish could be a player that can contribute to the team in multiple facets of the game.

Dan Woike of the LA Times mentioned that the Lakers are still eyeing the 23-year-old:

There are people within the organization very intrigued by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish — a 6-foot-8, 23-year-old wing — who would give the Lakers size on the perimeter, a massive need. He’s also a former lottery pick, the kind of reclamation project the Lakers have had some success with this year with a player like Lonnie Walker IV.

League sources say the Knicks are seeking a protected first-round pick for Reddish (they sent one to Atlanta in the deal to acquire him — and the Hawks subsequently used it in their trade for Dejounte Murray). Reddish isn’t currently in the Knicks rotation so the asking price is expected to eventually dip.

Although New York is looking for a first-round pick in return, the Lakers are not likely to make such a big move to give away their first-round picks, especially for a project like Reddish. If the Knicks drop their asking price to multiple second-round picks instead, this could be more enticing for the Lakers.

Since the former lottery pick has fallen out of the rotation in New York, the deal shouldn't have to include a first. Reddish hasn’t appeared in a game since December 3rd, and is averaging just 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. If the Lakers do move forward with their interest, they should try to avoid giving up a first — then, it could be a true win-win for both sides.

If Reddish gets signed and his role works within the team, the Lakers can re-sign him in restricted free agency in the offseason. However, if it doesn’t work out, the worst case scenario is that Reddish walks in free agency and finds a new landing spot.

With the deadline in February, there is still time for the Lakers to weigh different variables regarding this move.

