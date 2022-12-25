ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an interesting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals

A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Eagle Days at Smithville Lake to Take Place in January

SMITHVILLE, MO – The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 7th and 8th. Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Conservation agents will be present at eagle...
SMITHVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Farmland Sales Involve More Investors, But Still Remains Low

(Radio Iowa) The annual Iowa State University survey finds more farmland sales in the last two to three years compared to five or six years ago. But survey manager, Wendong Zhang, says the farmland turnover rate is still very low and the buyer profile has only changed slightly. “Iowa farmland...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Senate-Elect Hopes To Prevent Foreign Missouri Farmland Ownership

FILE - Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz delivers opening remarks during the start of the annual legislative session on Wednesday, Jan, 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. The Missouri Senate remained divided over a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday, Feb. 8 as a filibuster from conservatives pushing for an aggressively Republican map carried on through a second day and Democrats raised concerns that they were being treated unfairly. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Die in Crashes Statewide During Christmas Holiday Period

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 traffic fatalities came on Missouri highways during the Christmas Holiday Counting Period which ended just before midnight on Monday. The patrol reported two fatalities in the Jefferson City Troop F Zone and another in the Springfield area. Troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Home Sales Drop in November

(Radio Iowa) Homes sales in the state were down nearly 30 percent in November compared to one year ago. The Iowa Association of Realtors report says the drop was not unexpected as interest rates continue to rise. The median sales price of single-family homes was one-thousand dollars below November of last year at 1891-thousand. The report says home sales for the year are down only nine percent. The number of homes available in November was up — bucking the trend of decreasing inventory that started before COVID. The report says homeowners who have been sitting on the sidelines watching interest rates should be ready to buy in 2023 as interest rates are expected to settle in and the inventory of homes is increasing.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy