Read full article on original website
Related
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an interesting place. […]
kwos.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
Area clown sues trucking company for wrongful death
Spangle The Clown — formerly Ronald Poindexter before legally changing his name after the 2001 World Trade Center attack — is suing California-based LALA Trucking and one of its truck drivers for wrongful death.
northwestmoinfo.com
Eagle Days at Smithville Lake to Take Place in January
SMITHVILLE, MO – The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 7th and 8th. Activities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Conservation agents will be present at eagle...
Missouri adds two more '23 hunting seasons to combat CWD spread
The quest to increase hunting will in part offset the lack of hunters this year, and hopes to slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease among deer in the state.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
northwestmoinfo.com
New MO Law to Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime
Photo courtesy of Missouri State Parks, Department of Natural Resources. (MISSOURINET) – A new Missouri law beginning next month makes sleeping on state land a crime. Alisa Nelson reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
Alcohol Distributers Team Up for Free New Years Eve Rides
(MISSOURINET) – Two Missouri alcohol distributors are teaming up to offer free Lyft rides in four Missouri cities on New Year’s Eve. Cameron Conner reports.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Farmland Sales Involve More Investors, But Still Remains Low
(Radio Iowa) The annual Iowa State University survey finds more farmland sales in the last two to three years compared to five or six years ago. But survey manager, Wendong Zhang, says the farmland turnover rate is still very low and the buyer profile has only changed slightly. “Iowa farmland...
Missouri lawmakers seek to stop Amber McLaughlin Jan. 3 execution
The state of Missouri is set to execute a convicted killer just days into the new year, but some lawmakers are working to stop it.
northwestmoinfo.com
Senate-Elect Hopes To Prevent Foreign Missouri Farmland Ownership
FILE - Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz delivers opening remarks during the start of the annual legislative session on Wednesday, Jan, 5, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. The Missouri Senate remained divided over a congressional redistricting plan Tuesday, Feb. 8 as a filibuster from conservatives pushing for an aggressively Republican map carried on through a second day and Democrats raised concerns that they were being treated unfairly. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Die in Crashes Statewide During Christmas Holiday Period
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 traffic fatalities came on Missouri highways during the Christmas Holiday Counting Period which ended just before midnight on Monday. The patrol reported two fatalities in the Jefferson City Troop F Zone and another in the Springfield area. Troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which...
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Large fire burns near downtown Kansas City
A building fire in area of Admiral Boulevard, Virginia Avenue sent black smoke billowing into air Tuesday afternoon near downtown Kansas City loop.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Home Sales Drop in November
(Radio Iowa) Homes sales in the state were down nearly 30 percent in November compared to one year ago. The Iowa Association of Realtors report says the drop was not unexpected as interest rates continue to rise. The median sales price of single-family homes was one-thousand dollars below November of last year at 1891-thousand. The report says home sales for the year are down only nine percent. The number of homes available in November was up — bucking the trend of decreasing inventory that started before COVID. The report says homeowners who have been sitting on the sidelines watching interest rates should be ready to buy in 2023 as interest rates are expected to settle in and the inventory of homes is increasing.
Comments / 0