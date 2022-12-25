Read full article on original website
New election rules approved in response to Jan. 6 violence
WASHINGTON (AP)—Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump's violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the...
Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says
Federal environmental enforcement, as measured by Environmental Protection Agency civil cases closed against polluters, hit a two-decade low in 2022, per a report released this month by a national environmental group that blames budget cuts, staff shortages and the U.S. Senate’s failure to confirm key leaders. The Environmental Integrity Project said the 72 civil enforcement […] The post Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Mann's bill renaming Russell Post Office after Sen. Dole becomes law
Washington, D.C. - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann's legislation renaming the post office in Russell, Kansas, the "Robert J. Dole Memorial Post Office Building," has been signed into law. In a statement from his office Mann said,. "Senator Bob Dole made it clear that we must never forget where we come...
How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
Angry at U.S. defense bill, China sends warplanes over Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military harassment...
‘Surviving will be difficult’: west sending warm clothes to Ukraine as temperatures fall
Since the first snowfalls whitened the streets of Kyiv earlier this year, western countries and charities have stepped up to provide clothing and generators to help Ukraine face what is expected to be its hardest winter since the second world war. In an effort to force Ukraine to negotiate peace,...
2022's top U.S. religion news story? The fall of Roe v. Wade | Terry Mattingly
In the years before Roe v. Wade, one of America's largest Christian flocks struggled to find a way to condemn abortion while also opposing bans on abortion. A 1971 resolution said: "Some advocate that there be no abortion legislation, thus making the decision a purely private matter between a woman and her doctor" while others "advocate no legal abortion," permitting it "only if the life of the mother is threatened." Thus, it backed legislation allowing "abortion under...
