ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

New election rules approved in response to Jan. 6 violence

WASHINGTON (AP)—Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump's violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the...
ARIZONA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says

Federal environmental enforcement, as measured by Environmental Protection Agency civil cases closed against polluters, hit a two-decade low in 2022, per a report released this month by a national environmental group that blames budget cuts, staff shortages and the U.S. Senate’s failure to confirm key leaders. The Environmental Integrity Project said the 72 civil enforcement […] The post Environmental enforcement has fallen off under Biden, report says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
LOUISIANA STATE
Great Bend Post

How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
IOWA STATE
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2022's top U.S. religion news story? The fall of Roe v. Wade | Terry Mattingly

In the years before Roe v. Wade, one of America's largest Christian flocks struggled to find a way to condemn abortion while also opposing bans on abortion. A 1971 resolution said: "Some advocate that there be no abortion legislation, thus making the decision a purely private matter between a woman and her doctor" while others "advocate no legal abortion," permitting it "only if the life of the mother is threatened." Thus, it backed legislation allowing "abortion under...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy