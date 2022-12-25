Read full article on original website
Former Trump White House aide told Jan. 6 panel Mark Meadows burned documents a dozen times during the transition period
By Jeremy Herb, Marshall Cohen, Hannah Rabinowitz, Geneva Sands, Veronica Stracqualursi, Kate Sullivan and Kristen Holmes, CNN. The January 6 committee released another batch of transcripts Tuesday, including two more of its interviews with blockbuster witness Cassidy Hutchinson and testimony from several other Trump White House officials. The transcripts shed...
West Point moves to vanquish Confederate symbols from campus
NEW YORK — Before turning against the U.S. military to command the Confederate army, Robert E. Lee served as the superintendent of West Point, the hallowed military academy that produced patriots like Ulysses S. Grant, Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower. But in the coming days, the storied academy will...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
2022 is the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. It has recently been thrust into the spotlight as politicians—and courts—once again debate its legitimacy. Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security ruled to preserve DACA for noncitizens who met...
Spending bill aids retirees and financial industry
WASHINGTON — A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed last week has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement savings...
