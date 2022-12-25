Read full article on original website
NFL
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: 'Disrespectful' to label Ravens' Mark Andrews as just 'a tight end'
Regardless of who's playing quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin knows his squad has an arduous task ahead in containing tight end Mark Andrews. Then again, Tomlin isn't much for pigeonholing Andrews as just a tight end. The Steelers head coach views...
NFL
Broncos GM George Paton: We do believe Russell Wilson is fixable
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, turning the page from a disastrous season. The biggest Broncos issues in 2022 came on offense, where Russell Wilson struggled throughout his first season in Denver following his offseason blockbuster trade from Seattle. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Look: ESPN's Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction
ESPN's computer model has updated its Super Bowl prediction. Following the games that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the big game. According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the two Super Bowl teams...
NFL
Ex-Titan Chris Johnson pleads for Tennessee to pursue Derek Carr following QB's benching
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expects for there to be "significant interest in Derek Carr" following the benching of the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in Week 17 of the 2022 season. For one, ex-Titans running back Chris Johnson tweeted that he wants to see his former team pursue Carr in the 2023 offseason.
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones could face fine for low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple
A controversial play has placed Mac Jones in the focus of the NFL. The Patriots quarterback will be evaluated by the league for a possible fine for his low hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. A suspension is not being considered, Rapoport added.
NFL
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders' first season under Josh McDaniels has been a harrowing roller-coaster ride into the abyss, with few glimpses of hope along the way. When the Raiders needed quarterback Derek Carr to carry them down the stretch, he cratered. Saturday night's dismal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put Vegas' season on life support, included three second-half interceptions that booted a chance for a win.
NFL
Tom Brady leads comeback, keeps Buccaneers atop division ahead of 'championship game' vs. Panthers
Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense puttered its way through three quarters but turned it on in the final frame to earn a big 19-16 overtime victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Bucs overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime. Tampa Bay's nine-play, 71-yard game-winning field goal drive...
NFL
Derrick Henry (hip) doubtful vs. Cowboys as eight Titans ruled out for Thursday night
Derrick Henry has been designated as doubtful to play on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Tennessee Titans have ruled out eight other players. With the Titans' season likely to come down to a Week 18 clash for the AFC South title against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee is sitting some key players and Henry is a prime candidate to join them.
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'devastated' by HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing: 'I wish I could've played better for him'
In a buoyant offseason that dissipated into a disastrous regular season, rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and prized quarterback addition Russell Wilson were joined at the hip. Following 11 losses in 15 games, the ill-fated duo is no longer together as Hackett was fired Monday, and Wilson made it clear...
NFL
Derek Carr's potential landing spots in 2023: Raiders QB on his way out of Las Vegas after benching?
It has been quite the whirlwind for Derek Carr over the past 14 months. There was the Jon Gruden saga, the Raiders' four-game win streak to snag an AFC wild-card slot and the last-minute playoff loss to the Bengals. That was followed by Las Vegas hiring Josh McDaniels, the Raiders...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans' grip on No. 1 overall pick loosens after Week 16 win, Bears' loss
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Five QBs who could save careers -- and one who can repair legacy
There's a lot to discuss after an eventful Week 16, so let's jump right into it. Today, I'm looking at five quarterbacks who can solidify or save their career trajectories over the final two weeks of the 2022 regular season -- and one additional passer who can do some work to repair his legacy.
NFL
Top 11 active locks in the NFL for Pro Football Hall of Fame: Where does J.J. Watt rank?
There have been close to 30,000 players in NFL history, with just over 300 of them making it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame so far. They're the true one-percenters -- the best of the best. So it's hard to get to Canton, and some exceptional players are still...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Colts on Monday night
Chargers go on the road and get the job done. It wasn't exactly pretty and it didn't include a bunch of Justin Herbert touchdown passes, but that doesn't matter. Los Angeles boarded a flight to Indianapolis, hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and took care of business. The Chargers outgained the Colts, 314-173, converted 8 of 18 third downs (and held the Colts to 0-10 on third down), forced three turnovers and trusted Austin Ekeler to punch it in twice, accounting for 12 of the team's 20 points. There were moments of exciting creativity, like the flea-flicker that nearly ended in a highlight-reel touchdown for Keenan Allen, but overall, it wasn't a game that will be featured prominently in the team's yearbook reel. That's fine. The Chargers didn't need to be heroes Monday night. They just needed to be professionals, and they did their job.
NFL
The First Read, Week 17: Four things that will be decided this week; updated MVP rankings
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An awards candidate making a surge. -- Whether two high-profile backs are worthy of hefty contracts. -- The latest MVP rankings. But first, zeroing...
NFL
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt announces retirement following conclusion of 2022 NFL season
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the 2022 season. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude," tweeted Watt, who said Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers was his last ever NFL home game. "It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."
NFL
Jets QB Mike White (ribs) cleared by doctors, to start Sunday vs. Seahawks
Mike White is back in time to try to save the New York Jets' season. The quarterback, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, was medically cleared by doctors and will start Week 17 against Seattle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Brian Costello of the...
NFL
Would Andrew Whitworth consider unretiring to join Bengals? 'I'll never say never'
Throughout a tumultuous follow-up campaign to their Super Bowl-winning season, the Los Angeles Rams have had a revolving lineup along their offensive line. Yet, the Rams' former Pro Bowl left tackle, Andrew Whitworth, has remained firmly entrenched in retirement. However, might Whitworth consider unretiring for his other former NFL squad,...
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) won't play vs. Patriots; Teddy Bridgewater expected to start
Tua Tagovailoa's most recent concussion will keep him out of Miami's starting lineup this weekend. The Dolphins are moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as the team's starting quarterback for at least Miami's Week 17 game against New England, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday. "Moving forward today and the whole...
