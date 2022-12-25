Read full article on original website
FHP investigating Arcadia hit & run crash that left man dead on Christmas morning
ARCADIA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are still investigating a hit-and-run in Arcadia that left one man dead Christmas morning. At 7 a.m. on Christmas, a woman living along Hillsborough Avenue in Arcadia was woken up by sirens and flashing lights coming through her windows. “I thought...
Troopers search for driver involved in DeSoto County fatal hit-and-run crash
Florida Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a Christmas Day fatal hit-and-run crash in DeSoto County.
2 dead after head-on collision in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died, and one person is in critical condition after a head-on collision Monday, Dec. 26, in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened along State Road 62 and Saffold Road at approximately 4:49 PM. FHP said one vehicle,...
Crash ends with car in North Fort Myers canal
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a crash ended with a car in a North Fort Myers canal Tuesday morning. The car was found in the water on Bayshore Road and Daughtreys Creek Road around 1:40 a.m. Our crew on scene saw Florida Highway Patrol troopers,...
Two killed in head-on crash east of Parrish
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Monday in a head-on collision on State Road 62, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 35-year-old man from Bowling Green was heading east on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road, at about 4:45 p.m. when an oncoming car attempted to pass another vehicle.
Wanted woman for car theft caught in South Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who was wanted for stealing a car on December 21 was arrested in South Fort Myers Wednesday morning. Lee County deputies spotted a Mercedes-Benz E550 that came up as stolen on US 41, south of Briarcliff Road. They followed the driver, later identified...
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
Fort Myers man found with bags of marijuana while driving vehicle stolen from RSW
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man finds himself sitting in the F-Block of the Lee County Jail after being found with an excessive amount of marijuana in a vehicle that was reported stolen from the airport. It was around 6:30 p.m. on December 18th when a Fort...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
Ambulance crash causes delays at Santa Barbara Blvd, Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral
Cape Coral police say a multiple-vehicle crash is causing delays at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Veterans Parkway. Police say the crash was impacting traffic traveling northbound on Santa Barbara Blvd. WINK News crews on the scene saw an ambulance on its side and a white SUV that...
Lee County’s road deaths make 2022 second-highest for fatalities
A crash Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers showed a truck driven by Thomas Gorman, 40, seen at far right, swerve toward the side of the span during the crash and catapult over. Fort Myers Fire Department and other emergency personnel rescued Gorman, but Fort Myers police reported that he died on Monday, Dec. 19.
Lee County deputies warning people of jury duty scam call
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple complaints from the public saying they’ve been the targets of a jury duty scam call. During the phone call, a person claims to be an employee with LCSO, stating the person they’re calling has missed jury duty, and needs to pay a fine, according to LCSO.
Englewood man arrested for machete attack on neighbors during Christmas Day dispute
ROTONDA WEST, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies said Julio Maradiaga was arguing with his neighbors outside of his apartment complex on Monday night when things got heated. At one point, they said he went inside and came back with a machete. He struck not one… but two people.
Noncredible threat causes evacuations at the Justice Center in downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat Wednesday afternoon. “We’re currently investigating a threat at the justice center in downtown. No danger to public, but all necessary precautions are being taken.”. LCSO deemed the credit noncredible and re-opened all roads. This...
Fort Myers police investigating shooting on Fowler Street
Investigators are searching for information about a shooting that occurred in Fort Myers. Officers say it happened around 3:00 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of 3800 Fowler Street.
Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks
Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
Tips sought in 2004 Fort Myers cold case homicide
SWFL Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a cold case homicide in Fort Myers. Deputies discovered the body of Jesus Hilario Martinez on December 12, 2004.
Man faces multiple charges after running over Sanibel checkpoint at high speed
SANIBEL, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested after running over the Sanibel police checkpoint at a high-speed Saturday. Eric Watson Zuspann, 55, was driving approximately over 100 MPH when he ran a checkpoint and crashed into the concrete divider. The car was severely damaged but Zuspann managed to get off the car. He then fled into the woods.
Police identify suspect after 2 people shot, critically injured in Lakeland
Lakeland Police said two people were shot at an apartment complex in Lakeland Monday evening. According to police, the suspect fled the scene and has still not been found.
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
