WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was not using the frigid conditions as an excuse to not enforce the law Saturday morning. Early Saturday morning, deputies with the department were dispatched to a single car crash on Interstate 75 at Exit 15. When deputies arrived, they suspected the driver, 29-year-old Norman Mendoza of Georgia, was under the influence.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO