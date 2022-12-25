Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
The football star that is giving away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Kentucky Great Tyler Ulis to Join John Calipari’s Staff, per Report
The 2016 SEC Player of the Year was severely injured in a car crash in February. View the original article to see embedded media. A beloved former Kentucky basketball star is coming home. Former Wildcats guard Tyler Ulis, a key cog on Kentucky’s legendary 38-1 team from 2014-15, who went...
Central Illinois Proud
Former Texas QB Hudson Card Will Transfer to Purdue, per Report
The former four-star recruit is on the move. Texas quarterback Hudson Card is expected to transfer to Purdue next season, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. Card is a former four-star recruit who spent the past three seasons with the Longhorns. After redshirting his first season, Card appeared in seven games in 2021 and entered 2022 as the starting quarterback. However, Card lost the starting job to Quinn Ewers, appearing in only one game after Week 5.
Central Illinois Proud
Serge Ibaka Fires Back at Kendrick Perkins’s Age Jab
The veteran forward took issue with the comments made by his former teammate on ESPN’s ‘First Take.’. View the original article to see embedded media. Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins were teammates for parts of five seasons with the Thunder. But in the seven-plus years since they last shared the court together, it doesn’t seem that they’re on each other’s holiday card lists.
Central Illinois Proud
Suns-Grizzlies NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
Spread, over/under and props bets for Tuesday’s Suns-Grizzlies matchup. The Grizzlies are solid home favorites. The Suns and Grizzlies play Tuesday night for the second time in a week, this time at FedEx Forum in Memphis. Memphis won the first game, 125-100, with Devin Booker (groin) sidelined. Phoenix will...
Central Illinois Proud
Suns’ Devin Booker Out at Least Four Weeks With Groin Injury
The three-time All-Star aggravated the injury against the Nuggets on Christmas Day. The Suns‘ bid to emerge from a crowded Western Conference field has been compromised significantly in the near future. Guard Devin Booker suffered a left groin strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, according to a Wednesday afternoon announcement from Phoenix.
Central Illinois Proud
Raiders’ Derek Carr Leaves Team Following Demotion, per Reports
Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season. On the same day that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Derek Carr would be benched for the team’s final two games, the veteran quarterback apparently won’t even suit up for the team the rest of this season.
Central Illinois Proud
Eagles OT Lane Johnson Ruled Out With Abdominal Injury, per Report
Philadelphia’s top offensive lineman reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season. The hits keep on coming on the injury front for the Eagles. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson will not play in the team’s final two regular-season games due to an abdominal injury, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Johnson’s availability for the postseason has yet to be determined.
Central Illinois Proud
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Responds to Klay Thompson’s Trash Talk
The Memphis swingman ripped officials after the game and addressed Thompson’s taunts. View the original article to see embedded media. Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks can expect a hefty fine this week for tearing into officials after his team’s loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day. Brooks had a major issue with the officiating and specifically cited Klay Thompson’s aggressively taunting him and said referees allowed him to do it.
Central Illinois Proud
2022’s Biggest Comebacks in Sports
From tennis matches to NFL and WNBA games, to the madness of March in college basketball, 2022 gave us rallies, resurgences and downright return-from-the-dead’s that we’ll never forget. There were many exhilarating and shocking moments in sports this year, but some of the most thrilling happened when we...
Central Illinois Proud
NBA World Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Historic Night vs. Knicks
Doncic put up the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, and fans had plenty to say about it. View the original article to see embedded media. On many nights, it can feel like Luka Doncic carries an undermanned Mavericks team to victory. Few performances have evoked that sentiment like Tuesday’s historic performance against the Knicks.
Central Illinois Proud
Gundy Threatens to Pull Reporter’s Access Over Presser Question
‘Okay, well I might have to cut you out,’ the coach said after a question about staff changes. Oklahoma State football fell to 7–6 to end the 2022 season, losing the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to Wisconsin on Tuesday night, 24–17. The loss finishes off a relatively disappointing...
Central Illinois Proud
LeBron Makes Pick for Best International Player of All-Time
The Lakers star called him an “icon” and one of the best ever at his position. View the original article to see embedded media. Before his team’s loss to the Mavericks on Christmas Day, one of LeBron James’s greatest adversaries was celebrated with a statue outside of American Airlines Center and the four-time champion had some special praise for him.
Central Illinois Proud
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start
It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
Central Illinois Proud
Booger McFarland Offers Strong Take on Russell Wilson
The ESPN analyst alluded to the Broncos allowing their quarterback to make mistakes. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and Russell Wilson have found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. Denver traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler in hopes he’d elevate the team’s offense to become a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the team is 4–11, and he is in the midst of the worst season of his career, leaving plenty of people to speak their minds on the ugly situation.
Central Illinois Proud
Panthers Interested in CB Josh Norman in Wake of Jaycee Horn Injury
Carolina is interested in a reunion with the 35-year-old corner after injuries at the position. View the original article to see embedded media. Panthers star defensive back Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in Saturday’s win over the Lions and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov of PFF.
Central Illinois Proud
Report: Broncos Name Jerry Rosburg Interim Coach After Hackett Firing
The longtime special teams coach takes over a 4–11 team with two games left. The Broncos reportedly named senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg the interim head coach after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reported that the Denver roster was told of...
Central Illinois Proud
NBA Year In Review: The Good and Bad of 2022
Happy holidays, y’all. As so many people take this season to reflect on life, loss and love they’ve experienced this year, I’m no different. This year has been the best year of my adult life, and I’m incredibly grateful to so many of you for making it that way. Blood in the Garden, my first book ...
Central Illinois Proud
Bengals Perfect Practice Drill Against Patriots
The safety tells Albert Breer about the drill that kept alive their hopes for home field advantage. Plus, the Panthers’ playoff push and how the Ravens are winning without Lamar. There was a point in the Bengals-Patriots game Saturday where the whole thing had taken on the look of...
Central Illinois Proud
Raiders Benching Carr, Starting Stidham for Rest of Season
Coach Josh McDaniels noted that the team wants to give the younger quarterbacks more play time. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr will sit out for the remainder of the season. In his place, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games against...
Central Illinois Proud
RGIII: Tua Tagovailoa ‘Should Not Play’ for Rest of Year
The former Heisman Trophy winner made his thoughts on Tagovailoa’s playing status abundantly clear. Fresh concerns over Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history are back in the NFL discourse after the third-year player entered the concussion protocol once again following the team’s Sunday loss to the Packers. On Monday, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III argued that the team should shut him down for the season.
Comments / 0