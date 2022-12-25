ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

What is Hugh Freeze saying in this cryptic tweet?

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CI34c_0juE96GX00

Is Hugh Freeze hinting at his next hire?

The Auburn coaching staff is coming together under Hugh Freeze.

Many are waiting for the announcement of who will be named Auburn's next wide receiver.

After Ike Hilliard was not retained, the most popular name has been Missouri wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler.

On Christmas morning, Freeze quote tweeted a message from Matrix Analytical that was praising Missouri's wide receivers since 2009. Freeze just added the "eyes looking" emoji to it.

Peeler arrived in Columbia to coach wide receivers in January of 2022. So it isn't a perfect match to the tweet but it certainly matches what a lot of the rumors could be.

Missouri's season ended with a loss in the Gasparilla Bowl at the hands of Wake Forest. If both parties were waiting for the season to end, the timing now seems right.

This is all speculation and some Christmas fun from Freeze and breaking down a cryptic tweet.

Auburn fans are catching on. One of the top responses is someone using a peeler.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon. The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. A...
MONTGOMERY, AL
southerntorch.com

BO BIKES BAMA

On his 60th birthday, Bo Jackson released the dates of his 12th annual charity ride for disaster recovery and preparedness. The Bo Bikes Bama annual ride will be held Saturday, April 23,, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. Registration and fundraising will open Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at bobikesbama.com. The cost to participate in 2023 is $90 for a 60-mile ride and $70 for a 20-mile ride. A $60 at-home option will also be available for supporters unable to travel to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Local Players on Prestigious Short List

OPELIKA — The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) last week announced three finalists in each classification for “Back of Year” and “Lineman of Year” in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Locally, Lee-Scott’s (LSA) George Meyers (senior) was named a finalist for AISA “Back of...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29. A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree. The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Both lanes on the street will...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man charged with posting sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend to social media has been arrested. Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said the warrants were...
EUFAULA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Farmers Elected To State Commodity Committees During Alabama Farmers Federation Annual Meeting

MONTGOMERY — For the second year, Alabama Farmers Federation voting delegates elected grassroots commodity committee leaders during the organization’s annual meeting. Elections were held Dec. 4 in Montgomery. State committee members put boots on the ground in their respective communities and commodities, said Mitt Walker, Governmental and Agricultural...
ALABAMA STATE
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy