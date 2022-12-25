ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
HipHopDX.com

Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'

Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
RadarOnline

Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks

Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
Complex

Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage

Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
New York Post

Lap-dancing NYPD cop Vera Mekuli poses as villainess in sexy shots

Those are some arresting photos! Bronx rookie cop Vera Mekuli, who made headlines last year when she gave a lap dance to a superior at a holiday party, is melting Instagram with sizzling snaps dressed like DC comics bad girl Harley Quinn. Wearing harlequin makeup, fishnet stockings and carrying an oversized mallet just like the anti-hero, 27-year-old Mekuli posed next to her black Subaru WRX STI. In one image, she stands in front of the car looking back at the camera and in another she is squatting down at the rear of the Subaru, which is outfitted with a spoiler. Mekuli posted three...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

