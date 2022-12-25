Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Natchitoches asks customers to conserve water
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches city officials are asking customers to conserve water. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the city said while water has been restored to most people, water leaks are still happening. To get back to normal water production levels, the city is asking everyone to turn off water to any leaks on their property.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City urges residents to conserve water
Although water has been restored to most of the city’s water customers, water leaks are still occurring at this time. To obtain normal water production levels, we need everyone to close any leak you notice on your property. Keep in mind, you may not see any leaks in your area, but low water levels throughout the city affect all water customers. Additionally, we are asking all city of Natchitoches customers to cut back on water usage until we are able to reach optimal water production levels at the water treatment facility. Furthermore, please refrain from actions such as dripping your faucets.
KSLA
ArkLaTexans vent about water woes
(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
kalb.com
ALEXANDRIA: City spots 600 water leaks Christmas night caused by freezing temperatures
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is dealing with widespread water leaks across the city, as the freezing temperatures on Christmas weekend caused pipes to burst at homes and businesses. Hundreds of leaks were found around the city, many of them unreported and were only found by city...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued in Coushatta
COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
ktalnews.com
Advisories for some Red River, Claiborne Parish water systems
(KTAL/KMSS) – Some customers in Red River and Claiborne Parishes are without water and/or under boil advisories on Christmas night after below-freezing temperatures caused Northwest Louisiana water systems to experience problems. Hickory Grove Water System, Red River Parish. Hickory Grove Water System customers in Red River Parish will be...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: Honoring the Old Ways
The love for Louisiana’s history bloomed at a young age for Anthropologist Dustin Fuqua. Growing up in Marksville, his family’s property was located close to Marksville Historic State Park, the location of sacred Native American burial grounds containing ancestral remains from Tunica-Biloxi citizens that once-inhabited the area. While...
ktalnews.com
More water on way to Mansfield as system recovers from deep freeze
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More bottled water is on the way to Mansfield as the city continues to recover from widespread leaks and low-pressure issues since a deep freeze hit water systems hard on Friday. De Soto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson says another 20 or so pallets of water...
lincolnparishjournal.com
NLMC acquires land for new hospital
The location of where a new hospital for Lincoln Parish will be constructed has been determined. Now parish residents begin the wait for when a new facility will open. Northern Louisiana Medical Center and its parent company, Allegiance Health Management, recently announced a 35.5-acre tract of land has been purchased from local businessman James Davison at the corner of East Commerce and Celebrity Drives in Ruston that will be the site of a new, 120-bed hospital with attached office buildings.
Improper Heating Suspected in Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Woman and Sent a Child to the Hospital
Improper Heating Suspected in Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Woman and Sent a Child to the Hospital. Mansfield, Louisiana – A grandmother died and her grandson was injured in a mobile home fire in Mansfield, Louisiana. The cause of the fire is being investigated by State Fire Marshal deputies, who found that space heaters and the oven were being used for heating in the home.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 27, 2022
Service: Thursday, December 29 at 11 am at Trinity Baptist Church in Natchitoches. Service: Wednesday, December 28 at 2 pm at Crossroads Baptist Church in Marthaville. Service: Friday, December 30 at 2 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Nancy West Harrington. December 6, 1924 – December 21, 2022. Visitation:...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Jay D. Oliphant Jr. – Withdrawal from Appointment
It is with great honor, sincere pride, and deepest humility that I extend gratitude for considering me for the prestigious position of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. I am truly humbled to have met with you to discuss the city’s needs; particularly as it relates to violent crime reduction. As the Mayor, you are to be commended for having a genuine concern for the safety of the citizens of Natchitoches, and you are also committed to doing everything within your authority to establish and maintain a comfortable level of safety. The appointment, although well-intended, has become a political distraction for the city and its employees, as well as the City Council. Violent crime in the City of Natchitoches needs to be addressed aggressively and immediately in order to help prevent further loss of life. Change is inevitable, and those who are in position(s) to affect those necessary changes, should do so without reservation to establish and maintain a level of safety and security desired by all. It is with the same honor, pride, and humility that I withdraw from consideration for the Appointment of Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches. It is not a decision I take lightly, but ultimately it is the best option for me and my family at this time. Natchitoches, La. is greater than any one individual, and it will take a collective effort along with local, state, and federal partners to successfully address violence in our town. I wish you all the best in finding a peaceful resolution to the city’s crime problem. Again, thank you for your consideration, and thanks for the overwhelming support, via calls/texts/emails from the citizens of the City of Natchitoches, La.
kalb.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria man found dead on Eastwood Boulevard
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed that the body of 79-year-old Ervin Bibbins was found in some bushes behind a home on Eastwood Boulevard. Bibbins had been missing since Dec. 23. APD said foul play is not expected. Bibbins’ family told News Channel 5 that he...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Timber manufacturing company RoyOMartin invests $9.5M to modernize manufacturing
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, plans to invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill in Louisiana. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Theft Suspect with Active Warrants. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On December 27, 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information relating to the whereabouts of Donna Jordan. According to authorities, Jordan has outstanding warrants in relation to a...
KNOE TV8
Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Chamber Welcomes New Director of Development
The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Dustin Dauzat as their new Director of Development. As a resident of Natchitoches since 2003, and in much of his career, he has been involved in the community in a variety of ways, including serving the Chamber as an ambassador and ambassador chair and recently graduating from the Chamber’s Leadership Natchitoches Program. He has over 15 years of experience working in the financial service industry and in customer service. He and his wife, Gretchen, have four children – Elise, Luke, Owen, & Andrew.
KTBS
Improper heating suspected in deadly Mansfield fire; victim identified
MANSFIELD, La. - A woman died and her grandson was injured in a late night fire Friday in Mansfield. Neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy but could not reach his grandmother. The child was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment and is expected to recover. DeSoto...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
