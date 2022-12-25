(Mankato, MN) -- Hundreds cheered as a team of Dakota riders who braved two snowstorms and brutal wind chills arrived in Mankato Monday. It was the end of their 330-mile ride on horseback to mark 160 years since 38 of their ancestors were killed in the largest mass execution in American history in 1862. The men were hanged for their part in the U.S.-Dakota War in August and September of 1862 in which more than 600 settlers were slain. "I'm deeply sorry," Governor Tim Walz told those assembled, apologizing for the executions of the first 38, plus two others later captured and hanged -- and Walz asked, "What are we going to do going forward?" This is the last of the annual rides which began in 2005, retracing the path of the riders' ancestors who were forced out of Minnesota onto a South Dakota reservation, but organizers say they're planning a new chapter.

