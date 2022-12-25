Read full article on original website
Paynesville man hurt in crash near New York Mills
(New York Mills MN-) A Paynesville man was hurt in a traffic crash in Ottertail County Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 53. 50-year-old Lee Schleper of Paynesville was traveling westbound on Highway 10 and collided with an SUV that was traveling northbound on County Road 53. Schleper was taken to the Perham Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 49-year-old Carol Ann Meyer of Paynesville, and the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Mark Holzer of New York Mills, were not injured.
Many worked together to rescue local stranded motorists
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are praising the work done by plow operators, law enforcement, ambulance crews and The Minnesota National Guard for helping rescue stranded motorists during that storm that hit Wednesday through Saturday. Kandiyohi County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Felt says during the peak of the storm Friday afternoon through Saturday morning they had to create "emergency convoys", led by plows, to be able to get to stranded motorists...
Dakota riders end their annual trek in Mankato
(Mankato, MN) -- Hundreds cheered as a team of Dakota riders who braved two snowstorms and brutal wind chills arrived in Mankato Monday. It was the end of their 330-mile ride on horseback to mark 160 years since 38 of their ancestors were killed in the largest mass execution in American history in 1862. The men were hanged for their part in the U.S.-Dakota War in August and September of 1862 in which more than 600 settlers were slain. "I'm deeply sorry," Governor Tim Walz told those assembled, apologizing for the executions of the first 38, plus two others later captured and hanged -- and Walz asked, "What are we going to do going forward?" This is the last of the annual rides which began in 2005, retracing the path of the riders' ancestors who were forced out of Minnesota onto a South Dakota reservation, but organizers say they're planning a new chapter.
Willmar had near-record 88 million dollars in building permits in 2022
(Willmar MN-) As 2022 winds down, Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says when it comes to building in Willmar, it was a good year... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...On Tuesday The Minnesota Legislature begins the 2023 session, and have a 17-plus-billion...
Margaret Ruud
Margaret Ruud, age 96, of Lake Lillian, MN passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 29, at 1:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian with Rev. David Nelson officiating. Burial will be in the Community Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by.
NL-S outlasts Willmar Cardinals at Heritage Bank Wild Card Tourney
The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team played host to the New London-Spicer Wildcats in the championship game of the Heritage Bank Wild Card Tournament at the Big Red Gym on Wednesday night but were defeated by the Wildcats 57-43. Zoe Schroeder led the way for the Cards with 13 points...
Paul Giinthir
Paul E. Giinthir, 90, of Pennock, passed away peacefully on December 23rd. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Pennock. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
Tammy Esse
Tammy Jo Esse, age 63, of Willmar, passed away Friday, December 23, at her home following a courageous fight against cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:000 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Margaret Joan Ashburn
Margaret Joan Ashburn, 85, Paynesville, MN – formally of DeGraff and Benson, passed peacefully away on Sunday, December 18th, 2022, at her home under the care of CentraCare Hospice. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson, MN. A private family interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is in charge of the arrangements.
Earl W. Swenson
Earl W. Swenson, 82, of Willmar, died Monday, December 26th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #167. Interment will be in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery at a future date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. www.hafh.org.
