Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from women’s win over Nebraska

The Michigan women’s basketball team rolled against Nebraska on the road and here are three takeaways from the Wolverines’ win over the Huskers. After a huge win last week over North Carolina, the Michigan women’s basketball team went on the road for the restart of Big Ten play and dominated Nebraska on the road, 76-59.
