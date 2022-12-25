ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Druski Faces Backlash for Disrespecting Ice Spice on Instagram Live

Druski is catching some backlash for disrespecting Ice Spice on his Instagram Live. Last Saturday (Dec. 24), Druski held a special Christmas Eve show for Coulda Been Records on his Instagram Live. On the show, the comedian pretends to be a CEO character of a fictitious record label called Coulda Been Records. Druski allows fans to come on to audition for him and be ridiculed. He also jokingly tries to sign big-name artists to his fake record label.
Yung Joc Delivers on Bet to Shave His Head Bald If Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty – Watch

Yung Joc picked the wrong side when making a bet about the outcome of the Tory Lanez trial and had to shave his head bald as a result. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the rapper-turned-radio host's Streetz 94.5 Morning Takeover show shared video on their Instagram page that chronicled Yung Joc making good on his bet. In the clip, Joc's cohost Mz. Shyneka is the one chopping Joc's locks.
Los Angeles Clippers Refer to Drake as a ‘Fan’ in Instagram Post, Drizzy Responds and Roasts Them

Drake didn't take kindly to the Los Angeles Clippers referring to the Toronto rapper as a "fan" of theirs on social media. Drizzy responded by roasting the NBA team. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), the Los Angeles Clippers hit up their official Instagram account with a video of Drake dapping up two of the team's most popular players, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell. In the IG clip's caption, the Clippers inferred that Drake was an excited "fan" taking a moment to embrace the star NBA ballers while the "Rich Flex" rapper was courtside ahead of their game against his favorite team, the Toronto Raptors. The OVO boss definitely took exception to the Clippers' snarky post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch

Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Quando Rondo Goes Off After YouTuber Tries to Prank Him With Fake Diamond Tester

Quando Rondo was pissed after a YouTuber tried to prank him with a fake diamond tester. On Sunday (Dec. 25), YouTuber DatBoyQ ran into Quando in the rapper's hometown of Savannah, Ga at the Oglethorpe Mall. Q, whose shtick is pulling pranks on rappers in public interviews, asks Quando to test his jewelry with a diamond tester. Quando obliges, and the fake diamond tester shows that the Georgia rapper's shines are fugazi. Quando gets growingly agitated as the results continue to come back negative.
SAVANNAH, GA
Lil Yachty Appears to React to His Experimental Rock Album Leaking

Lil Yachty appears to have offered up a reaction to his upcoming experimental rock album having leaked across the internet. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the internet began buzzing after Lil Yachty's expected next album allegedly leaked in its entirety. The project, the title of which hasn't yet been confirmed but is being referred to as Sonic Ranch by Leaked.cx where it first surfaced, finds Lil Boat straying from the hip-hop sound he's become known for in exchange for a more alternative rock direction. In response to the apparent leak, Yachty seemingly expressed a sense of disappointment.
Drake’s Teenage Lyrics Surface After Being Found in a Dumpster

Lyrics Drake wrote when he was a teenager have surfaced after being found in a dumpster and are going to be sold for five-figures. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), TMZ first reported popular auction house Moments in Time has acquired the hand-written lyrics after they were pulled out of a trashcan. MIT tells the celebrity news site Drizzy was working at his uncle's Memphis furniture factory before the fame, where he apparently penned the rhymes. After the factory closed down, the pages were found in a dumpster. They will soon go on sale for the asking price of $20,000, XXL has confirmed with Moments in Time.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says Trippie Redd Doesn’t Like Him

YoungBoy Never Broke Again said that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. On Friday (Dec. 23), while talking to listeners on his radio show on Amazon's Amp app, NBA YoungBoy revealed that Trippie Redd doesn't like him anymore. The two rappers used to appear together on songs like "Hate Me" and "Murda." But, according to the Louisiana rhymer, their friendship is now nonexistent.
LOUISIANA STATE
New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023

With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.
Buffalo NY
